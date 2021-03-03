STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Senior citizens struggle with user-unfriendly CoWIN app

After several attempts to register on the CoWin portal, B S Manohar (68) got the ‘server not working’ message.

Published: 03rd March 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Governor Vajubhai Vala taking Covid jab

Governor Vajubhai Vala taking Covid jab

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After several attempts to register on the CoWin portal, B S Manohar (68) got the ‘server not working’ message. When he crossed the initial hurdle and tried to book a centre, day and time slot, none was available. “The software is not user-friendly even for those of us who know how to use computers. After registering, I tried hospitals near my house in Basavanagudi. But no slots were available for March 3, 4 or 21. I walked to 10 hospitals mentioned on the CoWin portal, but none of them had started the vaccination process,” said Manhor, who has blood pressure issues and has undergone a bypass surgery previously.

He finally went to a private hospital in Jayanagar, but had to return without a shot as he had not booked a slot.The strangest part of the ordeal though, Manohar said, was that names of three temples, a government school, an Urban Health Centre and a Bangalore One Centre were listed as vaccination sites on CoWin, though BBMP has not designated them as vaccine centres.

Sujatha, a 53-year-old and diabetic, tried to register her elderly in-laws and herself. Though she got through the first part of registration, the second stage of booking a centre, date and time did not show up on the screen. Also, there was no confirmation of registration and neither did the portal allow her to re-register.

P K Jagannathan and his family members had a tough time too. His nephew visited a hospital four times since Monday and has still not got a jab, despite having a slot booked. Jagannathan, his wife, his nephew, nephew’s wife and a neighbour booked slots between noon and 5 pm at Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, but none of their names showed up on the portal when they went there on Tuesday.

“We were told that the CoWin portal was showing only 50 names and we were not on the list. We returned home and tried to re-register but got no time slot till the month-end. We are told that there is no guarantee even if we get a time slot because of technical errors in software,” said Jagannathan, a permanent executive committee members of Senior Citizens Forum of Karnataka.Strangely, several people have been booked for 1.30 am-6.30 am slot, which is an error on the part of the portal, stated Apollo Hospitals. Dr Sahana Govindaiah, assistant director, medical services, Apollo Hospitals, said that due to the glitch, the names of several people did not show up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
senior citizens CoWIN COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp