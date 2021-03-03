STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth withdraws cash, jams ATMs, lands in police net

Based on a complaint, Rajajinagar police arrested the accused Deepak H, who hails from Hameerpur of Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 03rd March 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Deepak H

Deepak H

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old youth would withdraw cash from ATMs by using the cards of friends. But the balance in the bank accounts would remain the same  because he would ingeniously jam the machines and the system would send a report of technical snag. His luck ran out when the alert staff of a cash management company caught him red-handed. The police have recovered 48 ATM cards and Rs 52,000 from him.

Based on a complaint, Rajajinagar police arrested the accused Deepak H, who hails from Hameerpur of Uttar Pradesh. A senior police officer said Deepak along with two associates had come to the city a few months ago and stayed in a rented house in Doddakallasandra. He befriended some people who also hail from his native town.

He convinced these people to allow him to use their accounts, saying his parents would deposit  money in their accounts, and to let him use their cards to withdraw money sent for him from home. He convinced them that he would pay them commission for being allowed to use their cards and withdraw those amounts received from home.

Using a unique modus operandi, Deepak would visit ATMs across the city where security guards were absent. He would then insert the card and enter the PIN to withdraw the cash. But as soon as the cash came out, he would place his fingers inside the cash dispenser to jam it and simultaneously pull out the dispensed currency notes. By doing so, the system would send a report of technical snag and the money would not be deducted in the account statement. Using this ploy, Deepak had reportedly withdrawn as much as Rs 5 lakh from different ATMs across Bengaluru over the last one month. However, his act was captured in the CCTV camera at the kiosks, the police officer said.

The cash management team while analysing these transactions had got alerted about the series of technical snags accompanying the withdrawals. They then kept a close watch on the ATMs which had reported such problems frequently.

A week ago, Uma Mahesh, one of the employees of the cash management company, was observing an ATM kiosk on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar and caught Deepak red-handed, immediately alerting the police. Deepak was arrested and taken for interrogation. He revealed the names of four of his associates. Efforts are on to nab them, too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM arrest
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp