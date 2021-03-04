STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of Karnataka budget, passengers’ forum seeks free bus travel for women

On fast-tracking implementation of bus priority lanes, the forum sought that this should be given the highest priority this year.

Published: 04th March 2021

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allocation of Rs 800 crore to make commute free for women in BMTC buses, Rs 1,250-Rs 1,500 crore to expand the bus fleet and Rs 800 crore as financial support to the transport utility that is currently dependent on ticket revenue — these are some of the key demands submitted by the Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (Benglauru bus passengers forum) to the Chief Minister’s ahead of the state budget. The detailed proposal and break-up of finances sent by the forum has been forwarded to the transport secretary for consideration. 

On fast-tracking implementation of bus priority lanes, the forum sought that this should be given the highest priority this year. The lanes should be implemented across the city simultaneously with improved connectivity through a revised route network and regular feeder services to the 12 corridors. “More buses are needed to cater to the unmet demands. Adequate funds should be allocated to BMTC to procure 2,500-3,000 BS6 buses through direct purchase,” the proposal stated. 

The government needs to provide Viability Gap Funding and other financial support measures -- diesel and Motor Vehicle Tax waivers, revenue from parking and congestion charges, free passes for construction and garment workers with financial support from the labour department, the forum suggested.The forum said that despite the policy announcements and budget allocations, actual procurement of buses and expansion of bus priority lanes did not happen, as last year’s budget allocations were used to tide over BMTC’s revenue deficit and sustain operations through the Covid lockdown.

It also brought up BMTC’s inability to pay staff salaries on time, while also bringing up the fact that the corporation has the highest-priced bus fares in the country. “Walkable footpaths, safe at-grade crossings and walking paths at major bus interchanges and junctions such as K R Puram, Silk Board, Domlur and Jayadeva Junction among others are also essential infrastructure for bus commuters,” the forum said.

