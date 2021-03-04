STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Another Bengaluru lake slowly dying

A lake, which has become dry and is being treated as a dump yard, is now on the verge of being lost.

Published: 04th March 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

The Halanayakanahalli Lake near Sarjapur Road now looks like a barren piece of land and has become a garbage dump | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A lake, which has become dry and is being treated as a dump yard, is now on the verge of being lost. Halanayakanahalli Lake, spread across 78.97 hectares, near Sarjapur Road, is dying due to official apathy. The locals say their complaints since 2014 have fallen on deaf ears.The lake, also referred to as Chikkanahalli lake, is maintained by the Minor Irrigation Department. It falls under three survey numbers — Halanayakanahalli Survey number 67, Chikkanayakanahalli village survey number 7 and Chikkanahalli village survey number 12.

The locals have been complaining all these years about the lake turning into a dump yard where garbage and construction materials are being dumped. The catchment area of the lake has now been converted into a makeshift road.Shadab Lari, a resident of Doddakannelli area, said: “I stay 500 metres away from the lake and like me, all others in the vicinity are seeing it die a gradual death. The inlet and culverts to the lake are blocked. The lake now looks like a barren piece of land. We have complained to the department many times, but nothing has been done about it.”

The locals in 2014, again in 2018 and in 2019 had approached the department pointing about the encroachment in the lake bed. But that has also not been addressed. They say they have submitted many signature petitions also to the department, which the officials have acknowledged with a seal and stamp. But nothing has been done on the ground.

Also in 2018, a committee had been formed, headed by noted environmentalist and former IFS officer A N Yellappa Reddy, which visited the lake and asked the department officials to take inputs from environmentalists and from the Azim Premji Foundation and improve the lake. But again to no avail.Avinash Alur, Executive engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, said: “There is water in the lake, but it is at dead storage level.

A portion of the lake is encroached upon. Our people have approached the  revenue department for identification and demarcation of the exact extent of encroachment. Once it is cleared, the lake will be fenced. Survey is yet to start.”But Minor Irrigation Minister  J C Madhuswamy is not convinced. He said that he will look into the issue to save the water body and take action against erring officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru lake
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp