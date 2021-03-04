Eyeing a brighter future 

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eye diseases such as cataract, a condition when the eye’s natural lens becomes cloudy, were once considered as problems of old people, they normally affected people more than 60 years old. But not anymore. Now, there is a higher incidence of cataract involving young people – as young as 30. Also on the rise are the rate of incidences of digital eye strain and dry eye conditions, which are major digital-age eye ailments that cause irritation, scratchy or burning eyes, excess watering, and blurred vision. When left untreated, dry eye conditions can cause light sensitivity, and can harm vision permanently.

In the past, in the case of cataract, only factors like increasing age, and excessive exposure to sunlight explained the cause. However, today, as young people develop cataract, the potential causes are mostly related to lifestyle, and lifestyle diseases: Diabetes, obesity, hypertension, increase in stress levels, unhealthy food, skipping meals, consumption of packaged foods with added preservatives, and so on.

No different are the causes of digital-age eye ailments. Some of the major factors that have made dry eye a common and often chronic problem are related to lifestyle. Long-time exposure to light-emitting digital screens is a major reason. In addition to the increase in screen time, the excessive and odd working hours, and improper body positioning during work and air conditioned environments, ubiquitous presence of artificial lights, and long-term use of contact lenses predispose the youth – and other vulnerable population, to visual discomfort, dry eyes, increased eye strain, eye pain and headache.

From our own records at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, we find that the incidences of digital eye strain and dry eyes, which were less than 10 per cent of our patients who visited our hospitals across the country during the last quarter of 2019, increased to nearly 50 per cent during the last quarter of 2020. Since it has become a new normal to stare at computers or mobile phone screens for long periods of time without blinking regularly, especially in the context of work-from-home and study-from-home scenarios, the incidence rate is only likely to look up.

Cataract and digital eye strains can be easily treated in consultation with ophthalmologists. But the emphasis of prevention must be squarely on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Its broad components are balanced food, stress management, and generally, moderation in lifestyle. Coming to specifics, it is important to take plenty of healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, to avoid processed food, to take adequate breaks between work involving computer/laptop, reduce mobile usage/social media time, to ensure good computer ergonomics and maintain proper body positioning when at work (as it can reduce the strain to the eyes). The benefits of yoga and exercise cannot be overstated.

The writing is on the wall. The eye ailments that are associated with lifestyle issues can take epidemic proportions in the near future, but when we keep an eye on our individual behavior and change it for the better, we can look forward to leading a visually rich life.(The authors are the regional head – Clinical Services, and consultant opthomologist, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, respectively)