No small matter 

Sushmita Roy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Childhood serves as the foundation for adults to become flourishing and optimal individuals. This stage hence requires utmost care, love, attention and guidance. Parents/caregivers play a crucial role in the child’s formative years. They must be available to tend to their needs as this nourishment reflects across all stages of life. A child’s personality, self-esteem and self-worth take shape during these stages of life, so caregivers should not be overlooking the potential warning signs for mental health issues in childhood.

Childhood mental health means reaching developmental and emotional milestones, learning healthy social skills and how to cope when there are problems. Children can be vulnerable to the changing environments around them, which manifest in their thoughts, emotions and behaviors. Here are five commonly seen warning signs for mental health concerns, which require attention from caregivers:

Changes in mood

Emotions play a vital role in a child’s life for they shape their overall well-being. When a child is unable to express his/her feelings, it creates a pathway for emotional distress and their wellness spirals down. The common signs are:

Persistent sadness over a period of time (two or more weeks)

Feelings of irritability

Anxiety and fearfulness

Lack of cheerfulness

Feelings of hopelessness

Worthlessness

Changes in patterns of behaviour

Sudden behavioral changes in children tell a lot about the underlying mental health problems. It can be influenced by their social interactions, environment and also by parenting styles. The common signs to look out for could be:

Social withdrawal

Excessive crying

Changes in eating and sleep patterns

Self-harm

Picking frequent fights with friends

Avoiding or missing school

Seeking attention and becoming more demanding of parents

Temper tantrums

Engaging in risky behaviors

Defiance

Hyperactivity

Changes in cognition

Changes in cognition of the child could affect the way they look and perceive everything around them. When this is distorted, the signs to look out for are:

Overthinking and negative thoughts

Being indecisive

Deficit in attention and concentration

Difficulty recalling

These are some of the warning signs that parents must look out for and be mindful in their approach and parenting styles. These signs may occur in combination or as standalone concerns, either way it is imperative that a child’s emotions, thoughts and behaviour are given equal attention in order to foster mental health and wellness in children.

(The author is senior counselor and psychotherapist, Medall Mind)