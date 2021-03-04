STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No small matter 

Here are five commonly seen warning signs for mental health concerns in kids, which require attention from caregivers and parents

By Sushmita Roy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Childhood serves as the foundation for adults to become flourishing and optimal individuals. This stage hence requires utmost care, love, attention and guidance. Parents/caregivers play a crucial role in the child’s formative years. They must be available to tend to their needs as this nourishment reflects across all stages of life. A child’s personality, self-esteem and self-worth take shape during these stages of life, so caregivers should not be overlooking the potential warning signs for mental health issues in childhood. 

Childhood mental health means reaching developmental and emotional milestones, learning healthy social skills and how to cope when there are problems. Children can be vulnerable to the changing environments around them, which manifest in their thoughts, emotions and behaviors. Here are five commonly seen warning signs for mental health concerns, which require attention from caregivers: 

Changes in mood 
Emotions play a vital role in a child’s life for they shape their overall well-being. When a child is unable to express his/her feelings, it creates a pathway for emotional distress and their wellness spirals down. The common signs are:

  •  Persistent sadness over a period of time (two or more weeks)
  • Feelings of irritability
  • Anxiety and fearfulness
  • Lack of cheerfulness 
  • Feelings of hopelessness 
  • Worthlessness 

Changes in patterns of behaviour 
Sudden behavioral changes in children tell a lot about the underlying mental health problems. It can be influenced by their social interactions, environment and also by parenting styles. The common signs to look out for could be:

  • Social withdrawal
  • Excessive crying
  • Changes in eating and sleep patterns
  • Self-harm
  • Picking frequent fights with friends
  • Avoiding or missing school
  • Seeking attention and becoming more demanding of parents
  • Temper tantrums
  •  Engaging in risky behaviors
  • Defiance 
  • Hyperactivity 

Changes in cognition
Changes in cognition of the child could affect the way they look and perceive everything around them. When this is distorted, the signs to look out for are:

  • Overthinking and negative thoughts
  • Being indecisive
  • Deficit in attention and concentration
  • Difficulty recalling 

These are some of the warning signs that parents must look out for and be mindful in their approach and parenting styles. These signs may occur in combination or as standalone concerns, either way it is imperative that a child’s emotions, thoughts and behaviour are given equal attention in order to foster mental health and wellness in children. 
(The author is senior counselor and psychotherapist, Medall Mind)

