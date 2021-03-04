Offices in containment zones will be closed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All offices, except medical and essential services, will remain closed in containment zones. If one or two Covid cases are reported, the disinfection procedure will be limited to places/areas occupied and visited by the patient in the past 48 hours and work can be resumed after disinfection, stated a circular meant for offices and workplaces, issued by the Health Commissioner after a Covid Technical Advisory Committee meeting on February 25.

If five or more cases are reported at the workplace, the whole block or building should be considered a containment zone. “Any officer and staffer residing in the containment zone should inform the supervisory officer and not attend office till the zone is denotified.

Such staffers should be permitted to work from home. Only asymptomatic staffers/visitors will be allowed entry,” it stated. RT-PCR testing of all staffers/waiters in canteens will be done every fortnight, and only those with a negative report will be allowed to work.