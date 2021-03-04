Plan to vaccinate 1 lakh per day: BBMP Commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The aim is to vaccinate 1 lakh people per day gradually in Bengaluru, said BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, who witnessed the vaccination process at Manipal Hospitals on Wednesday. He said from next week onwards, the number of vaccination sites will be increased by adding 141 PHCs and 107 private hospitals. ASHA workers will mobilise over 15 lakh slum dwellers and bring them to sites for walk-in registration from next week.

“As many as 24 hospitals are vaccinating people and this will be increased next week to include private, maternity and referral hospitals as well. We will increase the number of beneficiaries per day to 60,000 and later to one lakh. Walk-in registrations will also be allowed,” said Prasad. Private hospitals that do not come under any government insurance scheme, have been approaching BBMP to join the drive and will soon be allowed.