Seminar to be held on National Safety Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the 49th National Safety Day, the departments of factories, boilers, industrial safety and health workers will organise a seminar and public function on the theme ‘Learn from Disaster and Prepare for a Safer Future’ at Rashtrakavi Kuvempu BEL Kalakshetra in Jalahalli on Thursday. The aim is to create awareness on the importance and need for workplace safety, health and environment, promote workers’ participation in comprehensive programmes on workplace safety and achieve compliance to statutes relating to occupational safety.

Karnatala has 16,917 factories registered under the Factories Act, 5,724 registered boilers and around 16.56 lakh workers in these factories. Safety awards will be given to industries under the categories- Best Practices in Safety and Best Practices in Maintenance of Boilers. Industries will be honoured with the state-level safety awards by the department.

Labour Minister Arbail Shivaram Hebbar will participate in the event along with R P Mohan, plant head of Bharat Electronics Limited and Rajkumar Khatri, additional chief secretary, labour department.