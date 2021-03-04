Separate entity to clean up Bengaluru’s solid waste mess

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s garbage menace will need a separate company to manage the mess, the Karnataka cabinet decided on Wednesday. To lessen the burden on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the cabinet has decided to set up the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd, an administratively and financially independent entity, to manage the city’s solid waste.

The company, which will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary as its CEO, will be solely responsible for waste collection, processing and transportation. Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the company will be responsible for all solid waste management units, programmes and treatment plants for the state capital.

“The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd will be set up to handle waste collection, processing and transportation, and management of waste-to-energy plants. The BBMP is burdened with various responsibilities and a focused approach is required for waste management. It is being set up on the recommendations of various groups. The BBMP will have a 51% stake in the company and the Government of Karnataka will have 49%,” he said.

He added that Bengaluru was producing about 5,500 tons solid waste daily, including 4,000 tons from households and 1,500-tons of bulk waste. “Out of the seven waste processing plants, four are currently operational. Three more will start shortly. Out of three waste-to-energy plants, one is all set to begin production and two more will start in the next 15 months,” the minister added.

