STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc study shows higher, faster COVID mutations in Bengaluru than national, global average

It found that the three Bengaluru isolates analysed had 27 mutations in the viral genomes with over 11 mutations per sample — more than both the national average of 8.4 and global average of 7.3.

Published: 05th March 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Nirad Mudur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has revealed that mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, are occurring at a higher and faster rate in Bengaluru than the national and global average.

The IISc team has also provided the first evidence of a protein that expresses itself in suppressing the body’s immune response to SARS-CoV-2 virus by using a technique called high resolution mass spectrometry.

The study of viral samples recovered from nasal secretions of consenting Covid-19-positive individuals in Bengaluru, published in the Journal of Proteome Research, found that the three Bengaluru isolates analysed had 27 mutations in the viral genomes with over 11 mutations per sample — more than both the national average of 8.4 and global average of 7.3, an institute release said.

ALSO WATCH:

However, precisely how virulent these mutated SARS-CoV-2 variants are, is not yet known. Utpal Tatu, Professor in the Department of Biochemistry at IISc, who led the study, told The New Indian Express, “Virulence of a certain variant comes to light only when that variant becomes stabilised.” 

Virus mutations keep happening, says IISc prof

Simply put, it means the virulence — or how lethal it is — is determined only when the particular variant is observed in more number of Covid-19 positive individuals, while the study was based on a limited number of samples taken from infected patients.

But Prof Tatu pointed out that the study was undertaken four months ago, and “it is very likely that the number of mutations now is much higher than what was found then, as mutations keep happening.”

To better understand how the virus is mutating and its protein biology, the Prof Tatu-led team carried out a comprehensive ‘proteo-genomic’ investigation — a series of analyses of SARS-CoV-2 isolates.

The genomic analysis was done using what molecular biologists call ‘next generation sequencing’ (NGS), a technology that allows rapid sequencing of the entire genome. 

The phylogenetic analysis — a study of the evolutionary development of a species, a group of organisms, or a particular characteristic of an organism — found that the Bengaluru isolates are most closely related to the one from Bangladesh.

It showed that the viral isolates in India have multiple origins rather than having evolved from a single ancestral variant. 

Protein suppressing human immune response discovered

The study also detected 13 different proteins – most of them previously unidentified – from clinical samples.

One such protein, the “Orf9b”, which suppresses the host’s immune response, had merely been predicted, but the IISc team has provided the first evidence of its action in impacting the human immune response to Covid-19. 

The SARS-CoV-2 genome is coded for more than 25 proteins, but only a handful of these had been identified so far.

However, the IISc team discovered as many as 441 proteins unique to Covid-19 positive patients, many of which are speculated to play a key role in the body’s immune response. For this, the team carried out proteomic analysis using a technique called high resolution mass spectrometry.

“Studying viral proteins provides functional information, which is currently not well represented,” Tatu said.

“Just knowing how the virus functions is not enough. We need to put it in the context of the host,” he explained.

It was in the third analysis that his team explored how the human body responds to the virus by examining host proteins, which led to the discovery of the 441 proteins unique to Covid-19 patients. 

Prof Tatu said his team is upbeat about the potential this method (high resolution mass spectrometry) has for large-scale testing. 

He said proteins can be reliable markers of infections like Covid-19 because they are more abundant and stable as compared to RNA molecules on which the prevalent RT-PCR tests rely. 

Sheetal Tushir, a PhD student and the study’s first author, said, “The best thing we can hope to see in this century is the use of mass spectrometry as a basic technique for diagnostics.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IISc COVID 19 Journal of Proteome Research Coronavirus Indian Institute of Science SARS-CoV-2
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp