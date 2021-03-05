IMA: Make CoWIN more people-friendly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Medical Association has urged the Centre to make the CoWIN portal more people-friendly, and provide vaccine free of cost to all citizens. “We can tide over the crisis immediately by making it free of cost,” Dr Srinivasa S, Chairman, IMA National Standing Committee, Child Health, said.

In a letter, IMA national president Dr J A Jayalal has requested the government to consider vaccination free of cost to health workers in both private and government sector. “.... Vaccine against Covid-19 is one of the most important tools in containing the deadly pandemic,” the IMA said.