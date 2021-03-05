Karnataka HC initiates PIL over traffic woes in Bengaluru due to frequent protests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday initiated suo motu public interest litigation with regard to traffic causing severe hardship to residents due to frequent protests being held in Bengaluru.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order directing the registry to initiate suo motu proceedings to which the state government, Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and leading political parties should be made as respondents, and place the matter before the court.

The court initiated this proceedings based on the letter written by sitting judge of Karnataka High Court, Justice Aravind Kumar, to the Chief Justice to treat it as suo motu public interest litigation.

Justice Kumar in his letter quoted a newspaper report which highlighted the hardship caused to citizens due to traffic being affected owing to the huge protest held in the city on March 2.

Noting that the right to protest is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution, the court observed that, as held by the Supreme Court, it cannot extend to activities which threaten the rights of others.

Quoting a newspaper report that Bengaluru is the most livable city, the court said it is all the more important that traffic does not get affected. Huge traffic in the city in the morning and evening is one of the biggest challenges to authorities, the court said.

On March 2, 2021, the Anganwadi workers and state run road transport corporations employees held protests and rallies in the city seeking a pay hike ahead of the state budget on March 8.