Show licence to dig: HC to Bescom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed Bescom to produce the licence issued by the appropriate authority to open and break up the soil and pavement of any street to install transformers in the city, in terms of Section 67(1) of the Electricity Act, 2003. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after taking note of the statement of objections filed by Bescom.

The statement was filed by Bescom in connection with PIL filed by Wing Commander GB Athri (retd), drawing the court’s attention to the risk posed to pedestrians by transformers installed on footpaths. In response to the directions issued by the court to know whether Bescom has obtained BBMP’s permission to install transformers, the electricity supply company stated in its response submitted to the court that the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, govern the operations of Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms).

There is no requirement of obtaining approval of the local authority for the purpose of placing electrical works in any area, depending on the necessity and feasibility of operation.

However, all requirements with regard to safety are to be followed while undertaking such an exercise. As and when it is made necessary to obtain permission of any authority in respect of any particular installation, Bescom will obtain such approvals in due course, it told the court. Hence, the court directed the electricity supply company to produce the licence.