TCS launches Covid test, vax management suite

Leading global IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of the TCS Covid-19 testing and Vaccine Management suite.

Published: 05th March 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leading global IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of the TCS Covid-19 testing and Vaccine Management suite. This suite of modular, easy-to-deploy solutions reportedly streamlines every stage of end-to-end testing and vaccination journeys.
TCS said in a statement that the suite will enable more individuals to get tested and vaccinated faster, and return to normal life.

Every vaccination or test for Covid-19 involves multiple stakeholders – from manufacturing to transportation, allocation to storage, distribution to scheduling, and reporting to monitoring. “There is an opportunity to provide a seamless process across the entire value chain to prevent issues that could slow down testing and vaccination. The suite leverages AI, robotics, blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) as well as TCS’ extensive network of technology partners,” the statement said.

Business Group Head – Life Sciences, Healthcare and Public Sector, Debashis Ghosh, said, “The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone.”

The suite is said to be working in these five areas which include, TCS’ cognitive AI engine, data driven smart analytics and IoT to make clinical trials more agile and safe; it ensures secure transfer of controlled pharmaceuticals and also monitor and optimize vaccine shipments; it will address challenges with vaccine supply chain, including demand planning, supply visibility, and cold storage handling. 
 

