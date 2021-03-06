STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru startup tracks vaccines real-time for Andhra

The vaccine supply chain across the globe is expected to face theft and counterfeiting risks, the company stated. 

Published: 06th March 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based startup Intugine Technologies is partnering with the Andhra Pradesh government to track vaccine shipments to the state in real-time to ensure doses are maintained at ideal temperature.Cofounder Ayush Agarwal said the company uses GPS to track the location of vehicles transporting the vaccine. He said that four centres in India - Mumbai, Karnal, Chennai and Kolkata - supply vaccines to state headquarters from which it is taken to regional storage sites, then to district sites, and lastly, vaccination sites.

“Our work starts at the state health headquarters, from where vaccines are sent to regional centres. GPS devices in the vehicles help National Health Mission officials sitting in the control room, track their movement in real-time. They get real-time alerts if there is any delay or halt during transit,” Agarwal told The New Indian Express.As cold storage facilities are only at the start and end points, vaccines get temporary refrigeration for about four to six hours during transit, beyond which time, they may become unfit for use. Real-time tracking helps ensure that vehicles reach the regional and district facilities in time, Agarwal said.

“Tracking also helps officials plan how many doses they can administer at a site in a day, when the vehicle will reach its destination, scheduling the vaccination and maintaining inventory. We started the service at the end of January and plan to expand to other state governments as well,” he added.The vaccine supply chain across the globe is expected to face theft and counterfeiting risks, the company stated. 

Andhra Pradesh NHM mission director Bhaskar Katamneni, said that the state government wanted to monitor and control long-distance vaccine movement in real-time, and ensure a timely response in case of contingencies.The company helped monitor quarantined people in April 2020 using geo-fencing to alert authorities if there was any breach by primary contacts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru startup Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp