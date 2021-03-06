STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fun and food, all for her

Celebrate Women’s Day with delicacies, drinks and more at these city restaurants, which are gearing up 
with a slew of offers, workshops and discounts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Monday, kick those blues away with a slew of special packages for Women’s Day. Restaurants in the city are coming up with a variety of offers to commemorate the occasion. Take, for instance, Merak, the lounge restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. Get together with your girlfriends and head here between 6.30pm and 11.30pm for a menu that includes Skinny Pina Colada, Merak Gazer, Midnight Blue  and dishes including twenty varieties of Dim sums, Char Sui Pork Bao, Crispy Lotus Stem, Sambal Shrimp and String Beans.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, on the other hand, is offering a  30 per cent discount for women patrons at lunch, which will take place between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm. ITC Windsor Bengaluru will offer a 15 per cent discount on tables of five or more women at Raj Pavilion, whereas Dublin has a 1 + 1 offer on beverages for all lady guests. The offer is valid on March 8. 

You could also treat yourself to a handmade dish with this workshop organised by Smoke House Deli. It will be hosted by Saurabh Aroa, city chef at Impresario Handmade Restaurants and home chef Rhea Aron, founder of  KLAA kitchen. Attendees will also learn how to make Mediterranean fish Parcel with fennel with orange rocket and a feta salad. It will take place on March, 4pm onwards, at Smoke House Deli, Indiranagar.

If you’re looking to kickstart the celebrations early, head to Conrad Bengaluru on March 7 for a Women’s Day brunch. Other activities include a nail art bar, pop up spa, cocktail making and more. The non-alcoholic brunch begins at `2,400 whereas the alcoholic option starts at  `3,900. Or you could also check out Hopshaus at Whitefield for a curated spread by chef Vikas Seth and a nail bar by Get Gorgeous. The menu includes Prawn and Avocado Cocktail, Gruyere Cilantro Mousse Stuffed Chicken Bites, Hasselback Roasted Parsnip Salad, and Peanut Butter and Caramel Mini Gateaux.

