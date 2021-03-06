Liquor bottles, Apple products seized from Dubai flyer at Bengaluru airport 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A flyer from Dubai was caught by the Air Intelligence Unit of Airport Customs at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Thursday for smuggling items worth Rs 23,28,740. The goods were concealed under his jacket as well as in check-in baggage.

A top customs official said that profiling of the passenger and scanning of the baggage was the detection method used. The 23-year-old is a native of Chennai and had come by FlyDubai flight (FZ 4009) to Bengaluru around 12.30 pm on March 4, he added.

“Two crude gold chains weighing 140 grams and valued at Rs 6,48,900 had been hidden inside a jacket while 12 i-phones assembled in China --9 o Pro and 3 of Pro Max models -- valued at Rs 14.69 lakh along with 4 air pods valued at Rs 63,690 were seized from his check-in baggage,” the official said.

Two Apple watches (Series 6) with gold aluminium case and pink Sand Sport Band worth Rs 87,800, 14 liquor bottles, eight of Chivas Regal brand and six of Black Label brand worth Rs 58,200 were also found in the baggage.

The individual’s passport revealed that he had travelled from Anna International Airport in Chennai to Dubai on March 1.