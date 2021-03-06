STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro's airport line inches closer to reality

The KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport Line came one step closer to reality after the Centre’s Public Investment Board recently recommended the project.

Published: 06th March 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru metro

Representational image | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport Line came one step closer to reality after the Centre’s Public Investment Board recently recommended the project. It has been sent to Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for approval, said a Metro official.Meanwhile, 89% of the land required for the project has been completed but one portion of the land for the depot is under dispute.  

“We hope to get the Cabinet clearance too this month,” the official said. Though the state government gave its administrative clearance two years ago, the Centre is yet to approve it. The Rs 14,844-crore Airport line is split into two parts, Central Silk Board Junction to K R Puram (Line 2A) and K R Puram to KIA via Hebbal (Line 2B). M S Channappagoudar, General Manager, Land Acquisitions, BMRCL said, “We have completed the land acquisition process for 2A but for Line 2B, 89% is done. We hope to complete the remaining within two months,” he said.   

The line requires 2,19,067 sqm of land and we have acquired 1,95,902 sqm so far, he said. “Of the remaining 23,165 sqm, 8,000 sqm  belongs to BMTC at Hebbal and they have assured it would be handed over as the project progresses. BMRCL has been holding talks with the Railways for over a year to acquire 3,500 sqm of its land near Benagenahalli, he added.  The Shettigere depot requires  94,185 sqm  of land, Channappagoudar said. “20,153 sqm of land is claimed by an individual called Madhumati Shantaram and the matter is pending with the Special District Commissioner. The remaining 74,052 sqm has been handed over by the government.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp