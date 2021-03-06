Namma Metro's airport line inches closer to reality

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport Line came one step closer to reality after the Centre’s Public Investment Board recently recommended the project. It has been sent to Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for approval, said a Metro official.Meanwhile, 89% of the land required for the project has been completed but one portion of the land for the depot is under dispute.

“We hope to get the Cabinet clearance too this month,” the official said. Though the state government gave its administrative clearance two years ago, the Centre is yet to approve it. The Rs 14,844-crore Airport line is split into two parts, Central Silk Board Junction to K R Puram (Line 2A) and K R Puram to KIA via Hebbal (Line 2B). M S Channappagoudar, General Manager, Land Acquisitions, BMRCL said, “We have completed the land acquisition process for 2A but for Line 2B, 89% is done. We hope to complete the remaining within two months,” he said.

The line requires 2,19,067 sqm of land and we have acquired 1,95,902 sqm so far, he said. “Of the remaining 23,165 sqm, 8,000 sqm belongs to BMTC at Hebbal and they have assured it would be handed over as the project progresses. BMRCL has been holding talks with the Railways for over a year to acquire 3,500 sqm of its land near Benagenahalli, he added. The Shettigere depot requires 94,185 sqm of land, Channappagoudar said. “20,153 sqm of land is claimed by an individual called Madhumati Shantaram and the matter is pending with the Special District Commissioner. The remaining 74,052 sqm has been handed over by the government.”

