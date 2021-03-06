Seven Bengaluru school kids test Covid positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven students at Narayanapura government high school have tested positive for Covid-19 and all but one have been taken to K R Puram General Hospital as home isolation conditions are unsatisfactory.All the children are asymptomatic. There are 188 students at the school and 28 are yet to undergo tests. Previously, two staffers of the school had tested positive.

The school has been closed for 14 days and officials say there are 66 primary contacts and 53 secondary contacts. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, “It is another cluster as the children and the attendants have tested positive. The parents of the children are also being tested. Their primary and secondary contacts are also being traced and samples are being collected. The children are being attended to.”

In Bommanahalli zone, Vasanthpura ward, at Sai Kuteera Multidwelling Unit with five floors, eight people have tested positive. Four tested positive on February 25, and two secondary contacts tested positive in the next two days. On March 3, two more people tested positive. This too has been declared as a cluster and containment zone.After cases began to decline last since in October last year, Bengaluru has reported cluster outbreaks, inlcuding at multiple colleges, and apartments.