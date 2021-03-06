STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Work’ing it out

Looking for employment? Browse through virtual stalls and drop your resume at this upcoming online job fair

Published: 06th March 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

(Clockwise from left, standing) Nikhitha Raj, Nikitha JV, Sanjna Srinivas and Beena Rose

(Clockwise from left, standing) Nikhitha Raj, Nikitha JV, Sanjna Srinivas and Beena Rose

By Sanath Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  After a year of job losses, salary cuts and uncertainty, here’s a small ray of hope for those seeking work opportunities. Four BBA graduates -- Nikhitha Raj, Beena Rose, Nikitha JV and Sanjna Srinivas -- are all set to roll out a 3D simulated virtual job fair called ‘Vrithi Utsava’, which is an initiaive under Vedatma Animation Studios.

“This 3D virtual job fair aims to target the youth from tier 2 and tier 3 cities and get them on board with companies. We are expecting close to 5,000 job seekers across different cities,” says Srinivas, adding that participants can look forward to openings in different sectors like IT, engineering, finance, animation, management, etc. 

While the job fair is open to everyone across the country, the team is also reaching out to semi urban and rural Indian participants as well. For this, they have connected with universities across India and in Karnataka, the group has reached out to educational institutions in Hubballi, Mysuru and Kalaburgi. 

The integrated virtual platform comes with its own interface that enables communication between job givers and seekers. Nikitha JV explains, “The participants will be given log-in credentials and then they can navigate through the virtual stalls and view the company’s vacancy details.”

Participants can also share the resume in a drop box while the companies can exchange business cards. “Moreover, the companies can assign human resource officials in different virtual rooms to conduct interview with participants real-time,” adds the 22-year-old. 

The idea is to bring both employers and potential employees on a singular platform, sans middlemen. Speaking about the initiative, BS Sukanya, founder of Vedatma Animation Studios, says, “We have handed over the responsibility to the young ones because they come up with innovative ideas. The entire digital infrastructure for the job fair is built by our own in-house team.” 
To register, visit vrithiuthsava.in/

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp