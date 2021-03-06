‘Work’ing it out

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : After a year of job losses, salary cuts and uncertainty, here’s a small ray of hope for those seeking work opportunities. Four BBA graduates -- Nikhitha Raj, Beena Rose, Nikitha JV and Sanjna Srinivas -- are all set to roll out a 3D simulated virtual job fair called ‘Vrithi Utsava’, which is an initiaive under Vedatma Animation Studios.

“This 3D virtual job fair aims to target the youth from tier 2 and tier 3 cities and get them on board with companies. We are expecting close to 5,000 job seekers across different cities,” says Srinivas, adding that participants can look forward to openings in different sectors like IT, engineering, finance, animation, management, etc.

While the job fair is open to everyone across the country, the team is also reaching out to semi urban and rural Indian participants as well. For this, they have connected with universities across India and in Karnataka, the group has reached out to educational institutions in Hubballi, Mysuru and Kalaburgi.

The integrated virtual platform comes with its own interface that enables communication between job givers and seekers. Nikitha JV explains, “The participants will be given log-in credentials and then they can navigate through the virtual stalls and view the company’s vacancy details.”

Participants can also share the resume in a drop box while the companies can exchange business cards. “Moreover, the companies can assign human resource officials in different virtual rooms to conduct interview with participants real-time,” adds the 22-year-old.

The idea is to bring both employers and potential employees on a singular platform, sans middlemen. Speaking about the initiative, BS Sukanya, founder of Vedatma Animation Studios, says, “We have handed over the responsibility to the young ones because they come up with innovative ideas. The entire digital infrastructure for the job fair is built by our own in-house team.”

To register, visit vrithiuthsava.in/