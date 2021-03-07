STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Big push for ‘adopt a zoo’ initiative

Under this programme, excess animals housed in major zoos are being sent to smaller ones, the most recent being the transfer of three lions from BBBP to Belagavi zoo.

By Bosky Khanna
BENGALURU: Giving a boost to the ‘adopt a zoo’ initiative, the Belagavi zoo will soon have a safari in North Karnataka, which will be the second in the state after Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP). The Zoo Authority of Karnataka is promoting its ‘adopt a zoo’ initiative to help smaller zoos grow by asking major ones BBBP and Mysuru zoo to help them financially and gift them animals.

Under this programme, excess animals housed in major zoos are being sent to smaller ones, the most recent being the transfer of three lions from BBBP to Belagavi zoo. Hyenas from Mysuru zoo were sent to Gadag and Belagavi zoos.

BBBP had taken the initiative before the pandemic outbreak to adopt and help Chitradurga and Belagavi zoos. Mysuru zoo is helping Gadag zoo by adopting it. B P Ravi, ZAK, Director, told TNSE that it was the decision of the government council that major zoos would hand-hold smaller ones. It will help zoos to grow and enable visitors learn about wildlife.

To make this a success, animal keepers are being trained and veterinarians are also being sent to smaller zoos to ensure facilities and requirements are in place. Ravi said that since larger zoos are self-sustained, they have been directed to share a portion of their profits with the smaller ones.

BBBP continues to house the largest number of elephants and will not be gifting any. This is because the smaller zoos Gadag, Hampi, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Davangere do not have the resources and the funds to maintain them. 

In a first, juvenile Sambar deer sighted in Hennur

Bengaluru : For the first time, footage of a juvenile Sambar deer was caught on CCTV cameras and camera trap as it was wandering near the Hennur-Horamavu Road, trying to escape from a pack of stray dogs. Forest officials said it was sighted on Friday night near Prestige Golf apartments in KR Puram. “After we received word, we started searching for it, but have not found it. Directions have been issued to search for it late at night and early in the morning.

Normally, Sambar deer wander in groups of 2-3. As it is a juvenile, its herd must not be far away,” a forest official said.  “Animals straying into urban areas indicates that the city is expanding to forest areas and buffer zones are shrinking. We will speak to BBMP officials to control street dogs as they enter forest areas and kill wildlife,” the official said. Forest officials are also looking in forest pockets in the vicinity to check if the animal had come from there and if they are infested with stray dogs. “In rare cases, spotted deer are sighted. Once a Black Buck was also sighted. This is the first time we have seen a Sambar deer,” the official added.

