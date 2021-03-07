STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka’s efforts put millets on global map

"We are a pioneer in initiating this and are happy that the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets," Byregowda told TNSE.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Source: State Agriculture Dept, Figures for 2019-20 (* in hectares)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka's push for global recognition of millets got a big boost with the United Nations General Assembly adopting a resolution earlier this week -- initiated by India and other countries -- to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. This could give an impetus to Agriculture Minister B C Patil's suggestion to the state government to include millets in the mid-day meal for schools, and to distribute them in anganwadis to combat malnutrition.

Karnataka has a long history of growing millets, and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byregowda had made a case for its promotion both at the Centre and in the state during his tenure as agriculture minister. His efforts led the Centre to declare 2018 as the National Year of Millets. "We are a pioneer in initiating this and are happy that the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets," Byregowda told TNSE.

Byregowda had also launched the Raitha Siri scheme, under which the Karnataka government would give Rs 10,000 per hectare to millet farmers. He also pushed for international recognition for millets at the Food and Agriculture Organisation on an official visit to Rome, where he was invited to speak on Karnataka's experience of millet cultivation.

"For many years, millets were part of our daily diet. It is only in the past 30-40 years that we began adopting polished rice. But now, due to lifestyle diseases and an increase in diabetes, millets will act as a preventive measure," Krishna Byregowda said. He said there must be a demand for millets in order for farmers to take up their cultivation. "For this, both the State and Central government must create awareness by organising trade fairs. If we take advantage of the UN's declaration, it will be a big boost (to millet cultivation). We need to start preparing right now," he said.

Karnataka has seen over 16 drought years in the past two decades. The advantage of growing millets is that they require less water and are suitable for arid regions. Input cost is low and it is good as fodder. However, the government must encourage companies to set up processing units for millets to help farmers, said a senior agriculture department official. 

A B Patil, technical adviser to the agriculture minister and former registrar of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, said that millets are rich in fibre, iron, vitamins and minerals, that keep the body healthy. They can also boost serotonin levels in the body and help mitigate depression. "The poor man's diet has now become the rich man's diet. Millets are available in star hotels. In Bengaluru alone, more than 400 outlets serve millet dishes,'' he said.   

Area under millets cultivation in state

  • Ragi 6,73,713* 
  • Jowar 9,13,988
  • Pearl millet 3,28,048
  • Foxtail millet 37,141
  • Little millet 15,240
     
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
millets Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp