STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Checking boxes

With the distinction of being the youngest International Master from Karnataka, this 14-year-old is surely making the right moves

Published: 09th March 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pranav Anand was asked to choose between two boards – a chessboard and a ludo board. Pranav chose the first and started his chess journey at the age of 7. He has just bagged the title of an International Master and happens to be the youngest to hold this distinction from Karnataka. He has a live rating of 2,417 points.

At the age of 14 years, 3 months and 15 days, he officially earned the title earlier this month after meeting International Masters requirements in Serbia. “This is just the beginning. I have a lot more to do ahead. My aim is to win the world championship in chess,” says Pranav. 

He has two principles in his rule book – hard work and practice that has yielded him victories in international arenas. Anand scored the first norm in Rilton Cup in Sweden (2019), the second norm in Switzerland (2019) and third norm in Russia (2020) and was just 19 points away from becoming an International Master before the pandemic hit. He travelled to Serbia in February this year to participate in the Grand Master Round Robin tournament and qualified for the international master after defeating grandmaster Stefan Djuric in the third round. Talking about the winning moment during the tournament, Pranav says, “I did not know that I became an international master until the 8th round. I heard it only from my fellow chess player.” 

Although he was trained under different coaches, his father still remains his first coach. “I held the chess piece for the first time when I was 7, and since  then I have been hooked to the game,” says Pranav. Becoming an international master at a very young age comes with practice and commitment, which Pranav believes is the key to achieving this feat. “I train for seven to eight hours a day. Sometimes it extends to nine hours as well. My focus is always to work hard and improve my game and win. At the same time, I also balance my academics well,” adds Pranav. 

V Saravanan, who is currently coaching Pranav, finds him “obsessed” with chess. “Generally, I mentor grandmasters and work a little less on coaching. But Pranav’s case is an exception because chess has consumed him. I recommend a lot of chess-related books to him. I upload the material on cloud, and he reads it all up in no time. There is no doubt that he will become a grandmaster very soon.”   

Anand A, Pranav’s father, says, “As parents, we have always been proud and happy for him. He has won state, national, international tournaments and he is now preparing to become a grandmaster.” Anand, who works as a technology professional, adds that his son prefers to always wear a sweatshirt during tournaments. “He never wears a T-shirt,” he points out.

Although chess seems to have consumed him, Pranav also spends time playing football and video games to beat his stress. He draws his inspiration from Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen and also grabbed the opportunity to interact with them and share his performance stats with them during a tournament in the UK. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp