No new ideas in Karnataka Budget, funds only for repeat schemes

BENGALURU: Aiming for effective garbage management, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa made special mention of a separate company for collection, transportation, management and processing of solid waste. However, there is no allocation for any new schemes. A total of Rs 7,795 crore has been granted for Bengaluru, as against Rs 8,772 crore allocated in 2020-21. Of this, Rs 3,000 crore is for BBMP, and will be utilised for the creation of Nagarothana schemes and ongoing works. It will also be used for development and maintenance of Koramangala Valley (K-100), formation of 57 Janarogya centres at a cost of Rs 10 crore each, and renovation and construction of BBMP schools. There is no mention of Bengaluru Smart City works.

The budget for Bengaluru highlights most of the schemes announced in Mission Bengaluru 2022, like three tree parks. While a 105-acre tree park on NGEF land in Byappanahalli found mention, the Turahalli forest tree park was safely excluded from the budget speech. There is also a proposal to amend the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act for quick land acquisition for infrastructure work, simplify issue of TDR for private properties and develop slums. The budget also highlights weekend literary and cultural programmes, Chitra Santhe, exhibition of arts and sculpture and folk programmes in Mallathahalli Kala Grama at a cost of Rs 2 crore, and converting Mysore Lamps Works Limited into an ‘Experience Bengaluru’ centre.

A sum of Rs 500 crore is allocated for filling up 234 tanks in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Tumakuru and Chikkaballapura with 308 MLD water processed from Vrushabhavathi Valley second stage project.

To boost Bengaluru’s image, the CM announced the Bengaluru Signature Business Park near Kempegowda International Airport, besides expediting work on the second terminal building at KIA.

Officials and experts pointed out that a lion’s share was given to improve the city’s transport sector. Once again, the budget mentions work on the Peripheral Ring Road by announcing calling of tenders, incorporating the Swiss Challenge method, under PPP. There is also a Rs 850-crore grant for the Suburban Rail project. The CM also announced additional rail services with doubling work on Yeshwanthpur-Channasandra and Byappanahalli-Hosur lines.