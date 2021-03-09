STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No new ideas in Karnataka Budget, funds only for repeat schemes

Focus again on tree parks, transport, garbage; city gets a lion’s share  

Published: 09th March 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aiming for effective garbage management, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa made special mention of a separate company for collection, transportation, management and processing of solid waste. However, there is no allocation for any new schemes. A total of Rs 7,795 crore has been granted for Bengaluru, as against Rs 8,772 crore allocated in 2020-21. Of this, Rs 3,000 crore is for BBMP, and will be utilised for the creation of Nagarothana schemes and ongoing works. It will also be used for development and maintenance of Koramangala Valley (K-100), formation of 57 Janarogya centres at a cost of Rs 10 crore each, and renovation and construction of BBMP schools. There is no mention of Bengaluru Smart City works. 

The budget for Bengaluru highlights most of the schemes announced in Mission Bengaluru 2022, like three tree parks. While a 105-acre tree park on NGEF land in Byappanahalli found mention, the Turahalli forest tree park was safely excluded from the budget speech. There is also a proposal to amend the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act for quick land acquisition for infrastructure work, simplify issue of TDR for private properties and develop slums. The budget also highlights weekend literary and cultural programmes, Chitra Santhe, exhibition of arts and sculpture and folk programmes in Mallathahalli Kala Grama at a cost of Rs 2 crore, and converting Mysore Lamps Works Limited into an ‘Experience Bengaluru’ centre.

A sum of  Rs 500 crore is allocated for filling up 234 tanks in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Tumakuru and Chikkaballapura with 308 MLD water processed from Vrushabhavathi Valley second stage project. 
To boost Bengaluru’s image, the CM announced the Bengaluru Signature Business Park near Kempegowda International Airport, besides expediting work on the second terminal building at KIA.

Officials and experts pointed out that a lion’s share was given to improve the city’s transport sector. Once again, the budget mentions work on the Peripheral Ring Road by announcing calling of tenders, incorporating the Swiss Challenge method, under PPP.  There is also a Rs 850-crore grant for the Suburban Rail project. The CM also announced additional rail services with doubling work on Yeshwanthpur-Channasandra and Byappanahalli-Hosur lines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Budget
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp