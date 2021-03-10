STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Power of khaki

IPS officer-turned-politician K Annamalai on deep-rooted corruption in the Indian police system and how he thinks it should be handled...

Published: 10th March 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As K Annamalai takes on a political role, his first book, Stepping Beyond Khaki: Revelations of a Real-Life Singham 
(Bloomsbury, Rs 599), revolves around the policing system and the ‘real heroes’ that the system has. Edited excerpts from the interview:
 
The book elaborately speaks about how corruption and bribery work in the system. While this is a major issue, is there any solution to it?
A lot of awareness has to be built among the offices, subordinates as well as people. Right now, the fear of punishment is very less. First, the fear of the law has to be there and second, I believe people have to be educated that there are no powerful men in the system. The system itself has to be powerful. 

You have spoken about how police postings are described in four different categories. Could you elaborate on that?
The four categories I have mentioned are easy postings, tough ones and medium ones, and Naxal area postings. They are in respect to the bribe that one can get in the different categories. There are some areas which are demanding as well as lucrative, while some postings are easy-going but not lucrative. That’s how the police model has evolved over a period of time, unfortunately. 

Out of four categories, which one do you think you got during your initial days?
ASP periods are always a testing time. I had mentioned the category where there are Naxal areas where nobody wants to go. That’s the kind of posting you usually get and from there you have to start proving yourself. So, during my initial posting, I was in communal areas like Udupi, Chikmagalur, Mangaluru and Bengaluru. I was lucky that I got recognised for my work. Politicians were also careful with respect to who I am. I thoroughly enjoyed my career without much disturbance from anybody. 

Politicians have a strong hold on the police. Now that you are on the other side, how do you plan to bring about reforms?
Basic reforms have to happen immediately. These are mostly external like pay revision, giving proper equipment and resource to fight because in police system the budget is very poor. Some internal reforms are supposed to happen. The police system has become a very hierarchical structure. Though hierarchy is important, it should not muffle creativity and stop anyone from doing their duty in the right way. 

During your service, was there any situation where you had to pick between what was right and what you were asked to do? 
My policy from Day 1 was doing what is right. Many a time, you earn the wrath of your seniors, politicians, etc, but I always kept it right. Once you build your reputation, it travels with you. Maybe the first few years were difficult to maintain that. In that way, Bengaluru was very easy since people already knew who am I. 

The book refers to ‘real heroes’. Who are these heroes you are referring to and what makes you call them so?
The real heroes are my subordinate staffs – the constables and head constables. They work 18-20 hours, however, the payscale is very low. But many times, I have seen that they are go-getters.  

The memoir does not reveal many names while speaking about corruption and bribery. Was it a conscious decision to keep the identities anonymous?
The book is not about me. If it was, I would have given specific names. This book is about the system, head constables and constables. 

You joined politics in 2020. With a memoir released so soon in your political career, do we expect 
a second part to it?
Police is mostly wrongly seen and often the system has been misunderstood. I wanted to write something with my viewpoint so that people get an idea about how it works. If and when I think there is something interesting to say, there will probably be a second book. 

What is your advice to IPS aspirants? 
The country looks up to honest people with integrity. These are the two things we can carry and there is no price around it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp