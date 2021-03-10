STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zomato delivery boy assaults Bengaluru woman, leaves her with broken nose

In the video, she says the delivery boy turned rude and verbally abused her, when she tried closing the door, he entered her house, snatched the order from her table, punched her and ran away.

Published: 10th March 2021 05:01 PM

Instagram beauty influencer Hitesha Chandranee who was assaulted by a Zomato delivery boy

Instagram beauty influencer Hitesha Chandranee who was assaulted by a Zomato delivery boy (Photo | Instagram screengrabs)

By Online Desk

An Instagram beauty influencer took to social media to talk about the alleged abuse she faced by a Zomato delivery guy in Bengaluru on Wednesday, March 10.

Hitesha Chandranee, a beauty influencer,  uploaded a video where she can be seen crying and with a bloody nose. She says the incident happened following an argument over a delay in the delivery of her order.

In the video, she says the delivery boy turned rude and verbally abused her. When she tried closing the door, he barged into her house, snatched the order from her table, punched her, and ran away.

"The Zomato delivery guy reached and he was very rude," she said.

She narrated that she had told him to either wait, as she was on a call with the Zomato helpdesk, or that he could take the order back and that she was okay with that too. He apparently refused to take the order back and started screaming at her and asked her if he was her "slave".  

She says that she usually does not open the door fully when someone comes and hence was talking to the delivery boy through a slit. 

"I got scared and tried shutting my door. He pushed the door and he snatched the order from my table - he entered my house and he punched me on my face so that I don't get back to him and he ran away," she says in the video. 

Hitesha says that she was trying to resolve the issue with a Zomato executive on call when the incident happened. She says that she placed the order around 3:30 pm and the food was scheduled to be delivered at 4:30 pm. She was constantly in touch with the Zomato executives to figure out if they would give her free delivery for the order or if they would cancel it.

In the latter part of the video, she is seen with a bandaged nose after a visit to the hospital. She explains that her nose is broken and that the doctors have advised her to undergo a surgery. She also clarifies that she can't talk much and that her eyes start watering and her nose starts bleeding.

Zomato responded to her video and assured to help her with the police investigation and medical help.

"We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasize how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," Zomato commented on her video.

