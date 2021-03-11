Aim to reach digital healthcare to rural areas: DyCM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Big advancements are taking place in the healthcare industry to help the common man, said Deputy Chief Minister and minister of Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, during the 57th annual convocation and College Day of St John’s Medical College, on Wednesday.He said medical equipment are being indegenised, and prices for implants and stents are being capped. “Reforms are being put in place to prevent commercialisation of medical education institutes, so post graduate aspirants get the benefit,” he added.

“All state governments have been striving hard to make health facilities reach remote parts of the country. Over 7,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been set up in the country to provide medicines to people at affordable prices,” he added.He explained that tele-consultation will make a huge difference in the future in assuring quality healthcare, especially in rural areas. He added it would be useful in rural areas where it will make much difference. “Digital healthcare services have already been initiated,” the DyCM said.

Valedictorian Aidan Barros, while recalling the journey of the batch as Covid warrior interns, told TNIE that their greatest difficulty was to be away from their near and dear ones. A total of 161 health professionals — 60 MBBS students, 83 postgraduates, 16 Super Specialty postgraduates and two PhD scholars, were awarded degrees. In all, 95% of the postgraduates passed, with 17 students getting university ranks, with six of them securing gold medals.