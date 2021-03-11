STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Aim to reach digital healthcare to rural areas: DyCM

In all, 95% of the postgraduates passed, with 17 students getting university ranks, with six of them securing gold medals. 

Published: 11th March 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan at the Tech Summit, on Friday. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Big advancements are taking place in the healthcare industry to help the common man, said Deputy Chief Minister and minister of Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, during the 57th annual convocation and College Day of St John’s Medical College, on Wednesday.He said medical equipment are being indegenised, and prices for implants and stents are being capped. “Reforms are being put in place to prevent commercialisation of medical education institutes, so post graduate aspirants get the benefit,” he added.

“All state governments have been striving hard to make health facilities reach remote parts of the country. Over 7,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been set up in the country to provide medicines to people at affordable prices,” he added.He explained that tele-consultation will make a huge difference in the future in assuring quality healthcare, especially in rural areas. He added it would be useful in rural areas where it will make much difference. “Digital healthcare services have already been initiated,” the DyCM said.

Valedictorian Aidan Barros, while recalling the journey of the batch as Covid warrior interns, told TNIE that their greatest difficulty was to be away  from their near and dear ones. A total of 161 health professionals — 60 MBBS students, 83 postgraduates, 16 Super Specialty postgraduates and two PhD scholars, were awarded degrees.  In all, 95% of the postgraduates passed, with 17 students getting university ranks, with six of them securing gold medals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan digital healthcare
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp