FASTag hits HC snag on NICE Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While FASTag is mandatory to commute on national highways, vehicle users are still paying cash to use NICE Road. The government said that NICE had violated the contract and the matter is pending before a court and a decision can be taken on implementing FASTag only after the matter is resolved.

Replying to a question by MLC Prakash K Rathod in the Council, on implementing FASTag on NICE Road toll plazas, DyCM and Minister for Public Works Govind Karjol said that as per the contract, NICE was supposed to lay concrete road but has instead laid tar road, violating the terms and conditions of the contract. “The firm has approached the High Court and the matter is pending,” he said.