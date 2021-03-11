Gland talk

DR ANAND M By

BENGALURU: Prostate surgery can be a very complicated and a time-consuming process. So, any respite from that agony is most welcome in several hospitals and urology departments in India. Amongst some cutting-edge technology, there is also the Auriga 50W XL Holium Laser (HoLEP), which is currently being used for the process of prostate surgery.

The advantage of the HoLEP procedure is that the post operative catheterisation period is shorter, healing is faster and long-term problems like bladder neck contracture or urethral strictures are almost unknown. And unlike other laser prostatectomy, the morcellated tissue is also histopathologially checked to rule out 5 to 7 per cent of clinically and biochemical benign, yet harbouring cancer. HoLEP is safe in high cardiac patients, on blood thinners, or pacemakers. This procedure can also be used in order to detect stones and smaller tumours in the body of a patient. The HoLEP prostate surgery is also an optimal solution for men suffering from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

Laser prostatectomy can be considered as an otherwise safe and sound procedure used by urologists. This is where HoLEP urology machine can help the people suffering from an enlarged prostate. Also, patients with cardiac problems and pulmonary compromise can rely on the HoLEP operation.

One might have a few questions about whether HoLEP is better than TURP but when it comes to the benefits, there is no doubt that it can be a boon for people dealing with problems such as bleeding and other complications. TURP, while effective, might have some side effects such as excessive bleeding and TUR syndrome that are otherwise mitigated thanks to HoLEP.

One of the main aspects of the HoLEP procedure steps includes the laser removal of the entire enlarged section of the male prostate. Then the enucleated part is disintegrated into smaller pieces so that they can be further removed from the body of the patient without any difficulty.

Some of the advantages of using HoLEP are

Outcomes from HoLEP are extremely durable with the rates of re-operation just 4% at a follow-up of about 8 years in total.

The HoLEP surgery is not limited by the size of the prostate.

A single laser of holmium can be used for about 20-50 different patients, thus reducing the HoLEP cost and making it one of the most cost-effective measures for the treatment of prostate-related ailments

Treatment will not lead to incontinence and impotence in people as is seen in most of the conventional forms of surgery

(The writer is senior consultant- Urology, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram)