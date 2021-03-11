STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka will knock on SC door for Palace land

Published: 11th March 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Mehkri Circle flyover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka HC that it will file an interim application before the Supreme Court, seeking modification of its earlier order on granting Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the heirs of the Maharaja of Mysore, over the acquisition of 15.39 acres of Bangalore Palace land. 

The government made the submission before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, hearing a PIL filed by Samarpana, a socio-cultural organisation. It sought direction to BBMP to implement the direction of the Supreme Court and High Court, on acquiring Bangalore Palace land for widening Ballari Road (from BDA Junction to Mehkri Circle) and Jayamahal Road (from Mehkri Circle to Cantonment Railway Station). 

The Supreme Court directed the state to give TDRs to the property owner, as per TDR rules. But, as per the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, the ownership of Palace land vests with the government. While the erstwhile royal family has challenged the Act, it has not been set aside by the Supreme Court. In view of this, the state government held a meeting to decide on approaching the Supreme Court for modification of the order.

On February 23, 2021, the Karnataka government expressed difficulty in implementing the Supreme Court order. Acquisition cost for 15.39 acres would be Rs 37.28 lakh. Instead, almost Rs 1,400 crores is required to be paid through TDR. If TDR is issued as per Supreme Court orders, the family may sell them to various builders. If the family were to lose the case challenging the Bangalore Palace Act in the Supreme Court, it would be impossible to recover TDRs worth Rs 1,400 crore.Taking note, the High Court granted it time to approach the Supreme Court, but made it clear that both the government and BBMP should complete widening the road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp