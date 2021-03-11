Karnataka will knock on SC door for Palace land

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka HC that it will file an interim application before the Supreme Court, seeking modification of its earlier order on granting Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the heirs of the Maharaja of Mysore, over the acquisition of 15.39 acres of Bangalore Palace land.

The government made the submission before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, hearing a PIL filed by Samarpana, a socio-cultural organisation. It sought direction to BBMP to implement the direction of the Supreme Court and High Court, on acquiring Bangalore Palace land for widening Ballari Road (from BDA Junction to Mehkri Circle) and Jayamahal Road (from Mehkri Circle to Cantonment Railway Station).

The Supreme Court directed the state to give TDRs to the property owner, as per TDR rules. But, as per the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, the ownership of Palace land vests with the government. While the erstwhile royal family has challenged the Act, it has not been set aside by the Supreme Court. In view of this, the state government held a meeting to decide on approaching the Supreme Court for modification of the order.

On February 23, 2021, the Karnataka government expressed difficulty in implementing the Supreme Court order. Acquisition cost for 15.39 acres would be Rs 37.28 lakh. Instead, almost Rs 1,400 crores is required to be paid through TDR. If TDR is issued as per Supreme Court orders, the family may sell them to various builders. If the family were to lose the case challenging the Bangalore Palace Act in the Supreme Court, it would be impossible to recover TDRs worth Rs 1,400 crore.Taking note, the High Court granted it time to approach the Supreme Court, but made it clear that both the government and BBMP should complete widening the road.