STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

'Very important to safeguard them': Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids

Covid-19 mortality is low in children due to less lung penetration, fewer Ace2 receptors (associated with entry of SARS-C-oV-2) and reduced cytokine storm.

Published: 11th March 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (File| PTI)

By Ranjani Madhavan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The question of starting vaccine trials on children below 12 was discussed at a recent meeting of the Indian Medical Association’s Standing Committee on Child Health.

Chairman of the Standing Committee Dr S Srinivasa, who is from Karnataka, said that he has asked the national president Dr J A Jayalal to write to the Centre on permitting clinical trials in children as it is “very important to safeguard them. They are carriers of the novel coronavirus and can spread the disease easily.”

Covid-19 mortality is low in children due to less lung penetration, fewer Ace2 receptors (associated with entry of SARS-C-oV-2) and reduced cytokine storm.

However, they do experience symptoms such as skin rashes, fever, joint pain, joint swelling, and complications such as as multi system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), Kawasaki Syndrome, etc, said Dr Srinivasa.

With new vaccines, the general practice is to assess them in adults before doing trials on children. Clinical trials on children as young as six years are being done for different vaccines across the world. 

While data shows that mortality from Covid-19 in children is low, experts differ on the rate of infection spread.

“In children respiratory infections spread fast because of close contact and droplet spread,” Dr Srinivasa said. However, other experts say that the infection did not spread as much among children as it did among adults.

“There have been no Covid vaccine trials on children (below 12) so far and the current idea would be to vaccinate as many adults as possible to develop herd immunity, so they do not spread the disease to children,” said Dr Ravi Kumar, executive body member, Bangalore Paediatric Society, and consultant paediatric neurologist as Aster CMI Hospital.

Another moot point is the definition of a child. While individuals aged above 18 are legally considered adults, some doctors say this cannot be the only criteria.

“Teenagers may be as well-built and have the same physique as an average adult. Hence, it is not always practical to go by age,” Dr Kumar said. But in the absence of permission for clinical trials for children, Dr Kumar said, “Once more data on safety and efficacy emerge from vaccine companies, we can move to vaccinating teenagers and young children.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine Indian Medical Association SARS-C-oV-2
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp