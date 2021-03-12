STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Get antibody tests before and after COVID-19 vaccine shot: Experts

Authorities at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital will carry out antibody tests on its staff who have been vaccinated.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Ifath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health professionals have called for the general public to get antibody tests done before and after taking a shot of the Covid vaccine, both for research purposes and possibly to help reduce hesitancy.

However, other experts disagree, calling them unscientific and unnecessary. Given that the pandemic is ongoing, “it is a logical step to conduct antibody tests”, says Dr Kavitha MP, lead consultant at the department of microbiology and molecular biology at Aster Labs.

“This can only make reporting robust and help analyse variation levels. They can also prove beneficial if conducted before administering a vaccine as it can help clinicians know the starting levels of antibodies a person has and it can assist in evaluating any change in antibody levels that the vaccine induces, especially the development of antibodies directed against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein,” she said.

Dr Sujay Prasad, medical director of Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, said, “I have always been of the view that antibody tests should be done before and after the vaccine is given.”He said that 160 of 180 of their staff had undergone antibody tests before and after the first vaccine shot, and will do again after the second one. “Many were even surprised to see that they had high antibody levels and were infected with the virus even though they did not know that they were positive. If we see the antibodies increase before the first and after second dose, we can assume the vaccines work,” he said.

Authorities at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital will carry out antibody tests on its staff who have been vaccinated.

“We will look at the presence of antibodies after two weeks in people who have taken the shot. This will help us know better how the vaccine has worked,” said Dr Naresh Shetty, president of Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

However, Dr Giridhar Babu, member of the state expert committee, said the tests were not necessary.

“It will be an additional cost. Antibody tests are qualitative and not quantitative. It will not be useful. At the individual level if one wants to get it done, it will work. But in terms of public health action, it is not advisable,” he said.

CEO of Prakriya Hospitals Dr Srinivas Chirukuri too held similar views.

“Generally, companies test vaccine efficacy through trials. Unfortunately due to lack of time, we are yet to learn about the benefits of the vaccine. Doing random antibody tests on individuals is not a scientific way of ascertaining efficacy,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
antibody test COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp