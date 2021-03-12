STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mission 2022 project: Tree parks go off the grid 

The horticulture department, which was also a part of Bengaluru Mission 2022 — the document presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to improve Bengaluru — has opted out of the project.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Trees

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The horticulture department, which was also a part of Bengaluru Mission 2022 — the document presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to improve Bengaluru — has opted out of the project. The department is not keen to be a part of the plan, involving creation of tree parks, due to the recent crises which surrounded it. 

A senior horticulture department official seeking anonymity told TNIE that ever since the tree park ran into controversy, especially with Turahalli forests, officials were contemplating their next step. But now, the department has conveyed to the government that it will be better if the forest department handles the issue. 

“The locations where the tree parks have been proposed, fall under the purview of the forest department. There is no need for us to be a part of it. It is better we opt out because the forest act and rules come into effect and the forest department officials know them best,” the official said. 

Another official said the government was not keen on the plans and works of the horticulture department. He added that 4-5 tree parks have been proposed and they are either in forest areas or are to be created on the lines of forests itself. “There is no role for the horticulture department in it,” the official stated.

