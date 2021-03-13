Cool factor  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Fahrenheit is rising by the day, so here are some easy-to-whip-up salads that will help you stay cool and calm this summer

Summer corn salad

Ingredients

Frozen corn - 500 g

Cherry tomatoes - 200 g

Feta cheese - 100 g

Onions - 50 g

Basil leaves - 10 g

Olive oil - 10 ml

Lemon juice - 60 ml

Salt - 3 g

Black pepper - 3 g

Method

Mix all the ingredients together and season it with salt and pepper.

Sprinkle the feta cheese on top.

Serve cold.

– Prakash Kumar D,executive chef, The Woodrose Club by Brigade Group

Strawberry, arugula, watermelon and Bocconcini salad

Ingredients

Watermelon wedges, deseeded - 4

Fresh arugula leaves – 15

Strawberries, cut to halves – 6

Baby bocconcini – 4

Salt, pepper – to taste

Lemon – 1 wedge

Shredded mint leaves – 1 sprig

For the dressing

Extra virgin olive oil – 30 ml

White wine vinegar – 60 ml

Salt, pepper – To taste

Method

Wash and cut the ingredients into small bite-sized fancy shapes. The Bocconcini needs to be sliced into roundels.

Add all ingredients to a tossing bowl. Season with salt, pepper and a few drops of lime juice.

Add the shredded mint leaves

In a blender jar, add the ingredients for the dressing and blend well.

Add the dressing into the salad and toss gently. Check seasoning.

On a platter, arrange the salad and serve cold.

– Suvaranjan Banerjee, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall

Cocomelon and Labneh Salad

For the coconut sheet

Coconut milk tin - 400 ml

Sugar - 15 gm

Agar - 7 gm

Salt - 3gm

For the compressed watermelon

Watermelon - 1

Olive oil - 10 ml

For the tamarind chutney gel

Tamarind - 50 gm

Jaggery - 25 gm

Dates - 50 gm

Powder deggi chilli - 15 g

Salt -5 gm

Sugar grain - 20 gm

Cumin seeds - 10 gm

Ginger powder - 5 gm

Xanthan gum - 10 gm

Other

Labneh - 100 gm

Assorted lettuce and herbs - 300 gm

Toasted pumpkin seeds - 25 gm

Fresh coconut - ½

Method