Cool factor  

Fahrenheit is rising by the day, so here are some easy-to-whip-up salads that will help you stay cool and calm this summer

Published: 13th March 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Fahrenheit is rising by the day, so here are some easy-to-whip-up salads that will help you stay cool and calm this summer

Summer corn salad
Ingredients

  •  Frozen corn - 500 g
  •  Cherry tomatoes - 200 g
  •  Feta cheese - 100 g
  •  Onions - 50 g
  •  Basil leaves - 10 g
  •  Olive oil - 10 ml
  •  Lemon juice - 60 ml
  •  Salt - 3 g
  •  Black pepper - 3 g

Method

  • Mix all the ingredients together and season it with salt and pepper.
  •  Sprinkle the feta cheese on top.
  • Serve cold.

– Prakash Kumar D,executive chef, The Woodrose Club by Brigade Group

Strawberry, arugula, watermelon and Bocconcini salad

Ingredients

  •  Watermelon wedges, deseeded - 4
  • Fresh arugula leaves – 15 
  • Strawberries, cut to halves – 6 
  •  Baby bocconcini – 4 
  •  Salt, pepper – to taste
  •  Lemon – 1 wedge
  • Shredded mint leaves – 1 sprig 
  • For the dressing
  • Extra virgin olive oil – 30 ml
  • White wine vinegar – 60 ml
  • Salt, pepper – To taste

Method

  •  Wash and cut the ingredients into small bite-sized fancy shapes. The Bocconcini needs to be sliced into roundels.
  • Add all ingredients to a tossing bowl. Season with salt, pepper and a few drops of lime juice.
  •  Add the shredded mint leaves
  • In a blender jar, add the ingredients for the dressing and blend well.
  •  Add the dressing into the salad and toss gently. Check seasoning.
  •  On a platter, arrange the salad and serve cold.

– Suvaranjan Banerjee, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall

Cocomelon and Labneh Salad
For the coconut sheet

  • Coconut milk tin - 400 ml
  •  Sugar - 15 gm
  •  Agar - 7 gm
  • Salt - 3gm

For the compressed watermelon

  •  Watermelon - 1
  •  Olive oil - 10 ml

For the tamarind chutney gel

  •  Tamarind - 50 gm
  • Jaggery - 25 gm
  •  Dates - 50 gm
  • Powder deggi chilli - 15 g
  •  Salt -5 gm
  •  Sugar grain - 20 gm
  •  Cumin seeds - 10 gm
  •  Ginger powder - 5 gm
  •  Xanthan gum - 10 gm

Other

  •  Labneh - 100 gm
  •  Assorted lettuce and herbs - 300 gm
  • Toasted pumpkin seeds - 25 gm
  •  Fresh coconut - ½

Method

  • For coconut sheet: heat the coconut milk in heavy bottom pan, add sugar and salt
  • Add the agar agar powder, cook till it dissolves and pour over OHP sheet to form the coconut sheet cut into 6” round
  • For the compressed watermelon: Vacuum pack the deskinned and deseeded watermelon with olive oil and keep it in chiller to compress
  • For the tamarind gel: Mix all ingredients for tamarind chutney gel, cook for 45 minutes on low heat, strain it with fine sieve and emulsify with xanthan gum
  • To assemble, place the coconut sheet on the plate, place the sliced watermelon on top, arrange the assorted leaves and herbs. Serve it with dollops of tamarind gel, labneh, toasted pumpkin seeds and shaved fresh coconut.– Altaf Patel, executive chef, Geist Brewing Factory
