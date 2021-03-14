STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccination is path to herd immunity, say experts

Door-to-door campaigns will help create awareness on benefits of vaccination: Doctors

Published: 14th March 2021 05:01 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vaccination against Covid-19 is safe, and the sooner people take their shots, the faster the goal of herd immunity will be achieved, senior doctors say. Vaccination is a process that will lead to herd immunity, said Dr Jagadish Hiremath, medical director at Ace Multi-specialty Hospital. “But this will take time and will require at least 70% of the population to get vaccinated,” he said.

Member of the state’s Critical Care Support Team, Dr Anoop Amarnath, said that people must accept the benefits of vaccination and get their shots to achieve herd immunity. “It is important to reach (large) volumes (of people).

Acceptance for Covaxin has increased after the latest data about its efficacy rate was released. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took Covaxin. This way, more people will see and want to accept the vaccine. Once we choose to get the vaccine, we will witness herd immunity, which will keep Covid away,” he said.

Member of the state’s expert committee on Covid, Dr Giridhara Babu, said that immunisation of the elderly must be completed within a time frame. “With senior citizens being vulnerable, the state should complete their vaccination at the earliest, (preferably) within the next two months. This way, they will be safer, and chances of severe infections will come down,” he said.

Dr Babu said the government must also seriously tackle hesitancy among the elderly in many districts. “In such districts, awareness needs to be carried out. Social media awareness will not help. District officials should go door-to-door and create awareness on the benefits of vaccination,” he said.

Dr Ranjit Mohan, consultant for internal medicine, infectious diseases, at Manipal Hospitals said that vaccination not only protects the individual from Covid, but also reduces transmission within the community. “Also, it protects the elderly and those with comorbidities from severe complications and mortality,” he said.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad urged all eligible people to get their vaccine shots as it is the only way to reduce the number of cases and achieve herd immunity. He said that more awareness campaigns will be held on the importance of vaccination and the need to take it. He said RWAs, eminent people, and influencers will also be roped in to create awareness. 

Safety first

Face masks, physical distancing will continue into the foreseeable future

Wear mask even if you’re vaccinated, until researchers determine whether vaccines prevent transmission

Masks, frequent hand washing, and physical distancing are critical tools to curb Covid spread

70-80%  of the population need to be vaccinated for herd immunity

Covid-19 enters the body through the nasal cavities. The virus could be present in the nasal pharynx of a vaccinated person who could infect others when they cough or sneeze. Hence, they need to wear masks and maintain physical distance even though their individual risk is much lower
— Dr Giridhar Babu, member, state expert committee

There is no need for people to fear or doubt the efficacy of vaccines. Only through vaccination can we become a Covid-free nation. People should understand that even after getting the first dose they are still vulnerable to infection. It is only after the second dose that immunity starts to build up. Hence, it is extremely crucial to avoid visiting public places and continue wearing masks between this timeline.
— Dr Sunil Kumar K, senior consultant, interventional pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital
 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp