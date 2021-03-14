STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourism department has new focus this holiday season: Rural idylls

As the holiday season approaches, and stake holders try different ways to attract tourists, the tourism department is working on promoting agri-tourism but with a twist.

By Bosky Khanna
BENGALURU: As the holiday season approaches, and stake holders try different ways to attract tourists, the tourism department is working on promoting agri-tourism but with a twist. With the pandemic in mind, they are working towards combining rural idylls and wellness to offer a wholesome package. The department is drawing in all stakeholders and is in talks with the agriculture and health departments on how they can be combined and promoted. 

The state tourism department is also inspired by the Kerala model, where the private sector takes the lead and the government is a facilitator. Various subsidy models and promotional schemes are also being considered. Already, some agencies organise seasonal agri-tourism ventures in their individual capacity such as visits to strawberry fields, vineyards and even mango plucking.

But now as a part of the tourism policy, the tourism department is keen on making it an annual affair and a part of its calender of events. A senior tourism official told The New Indian Express that the tourism policy has been released and it paves the way for promoting agri-tourism, along with many other products. 

“Keeping the policy in mind, the sector is being promoted. Many traditional and rural sports, art works and cultivation need to be promoted along with the destination. Like in Coorg and Chikkamagalur there are many estates and home stays, so the packages there are well combined and draw tourists. Similar activities are happening in Kolar and Chikkabalapur, but on a small scale,” the official said.

Importance must also be given to agriculturists, who are free most part of the year. In case of wellness, the tourism policy has already laid down the SOPs, but with agri-tourism, guidelines will be created based on what farmers have to offer and when.

Gopinatham Mystery Trail
Ever wondered which routes forest brigand Veerappan took to escape, to get the best wildlife sightings or what is hidden in the places he called his home? To answer all this and more, the Karnataka forest department and Jungle Lodges and Resorts are working on the Gopinatham Mystery Trails in Chamarajanagar. Apart from the Gopinatham wildlife safari, announced in the budget, and the opening of the Gopinatham camp, the two departments are now working on the trek and safari path. To draw tourists to eco-tourism sites this lean season, JLR is offering up to 50% discount for tourists. As a part of Women’s Day, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation is offering 10% discount on all bookings 
made till March 31. 

