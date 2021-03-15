Flyer seized with live bullet at airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A passenger at Kempegowda International Airport was taken into custody by the CISF on Sunday. He was carrying live ammunition in his hand baggage, but claimed that he was unaware how the bullet came into his possession, said a top CISF source.

The passenger Karthikay Bhardwaj, was heading to New Delhi by a Spicejet flight (SG 198) which had to depart at 8.25 pm. “While the security check for domestic travel were on, the flyer was found to have an ammunition of mark 7.65 KF... The passenger was returning to Delhi after attending a social programme in Bengaluru,” the official said. As he did not have a valid licence or document to carry the ammunition, he was handed over to the airport police for further action.