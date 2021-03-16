Bengaluru to host ‘semi-virtual’ RSS meet this weekend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will meet at the Janaseva Vidya Kendra on Magadi Road in Bengaluru on March 19 and 20. This year, however, it will be a ‘semi-virtual’ meeting with a restricted number of participants owing to Covid-19.

The meeting will focus on taking the RSS doctrine to the unreached masses, and initiatives to strengthen the organisation and expand it. RSS Sarkaryavah Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi will conduct the semi-virtual meeting in the presence of Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat.

The ABPS meets once a year in different cities, and this is the eighth such meet happening in Karnataka and sixth time in Bengaluru. The two other venues in the state in the past were Puttur and Mangaluru. Karnataka has been divided into two organisational divisions for administrative purposes, with the president and secretary of both divisions participating in the meeting.

The organisational work includes improving shakhas, increasing training camps, sharing of innovative practices and experiences by representatives of various states and other activities for the coming year, the RSS said in a statement.

Several delegates are expected to attend the meeting of elected representatives of RSS, and pass resolutions on important issues. Mahila representatives from Rashtra Sevika Samiti will also take part in the meet.