STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘If my husband wants to divorce me he has to face me!’

Get up, Tabu! Tabu!’ Feroza shook Tabu awake.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Tarana Husain Khan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Get up, Tabu! Tabu!’ Feroza shook Tabu awake. Tabu rubbed her eyes and sat up on the divan. Feroza was sitting on the floor beside her, wisps of hair that had escaped her braid, framing her face.

‘What happened, Bibi?’ Tabu sat up, wiping the innocent dribble from her cheek.

It was still dark and the hurricane lamp that Feroza had kept lit throughout the night, was flickering on the last dregs of oil.
‘How can I be divorced, Tabu? I never asked for divorce. And if he wants to divorce, it has to be face to face!’

‘Bibi, he has divorced you. Azmat Khan told the guard...’

‘I cannot be divorced like this. He has to utter the words to my face! What was my fault? Does he believe that I came here to marry the Nawab? Can he believe that, when I’m carrying his child? But
he doesn’t know of the child. If I tell him ... Get up, call the Daroghan! I want to speak to her now!’
‘Bibi, you rest. In the morning...’

‘Go now! Tabu, my sister, please do this for me,’ Feroza pulled up Tabu and handed her her dupatta, pushing her out of the room with pleas and instructions.

It was the last part of the night. Tabu walked towards the Daroghan’s room at the other end of the common veranda. They were now housed in the Daroghan’s house until the birth of the child.

The room lay in complete darkness and Tabu raised her hand to knock when a hefty woman guard appeared and asked, ‘Ae ladki, what are you doing?’

‘Feroza Begum is calling for Daroghan bibi now.’

‘You go back! I’ll send her.’Daroghan Chhamman in her crushed night clothes salaamed and stood before an excitedly pacing Feroza.‘Daroghan bibi, I’m not divorced. I never asked for a divorce, and if my husband wants to divorce me he has to face me!’

‘Begum, I know it’s difficult for you to accept the reality. I can arrange for Murtaza Khan to give you talaq, but...’

‘Then do it! He has to utter “talaq, talaq, talaq” to my face or at least to my father’s face. Only then shall I be divorced.’Feroza continued to argue, citing the Quran and Hadith till Daroghan Chhamman promised to speak to the Nawab about it. Miya Jan was a Sheikh ul-Hadith, a master of Hadith, the sayings of the Prophet, and would often give Friday sermons at their mohalla mosque. All the children were well-instructed in the intricacies of Hadith and Islamic law.

The Nawab was informed by Daroghan Chhamman of Feroza’s demand. He smiled.‘Miya Jan Khan left Sherpur like a rat in the darkness. She has no one. Azmat Khan will not take her back and bring on his ruin. Get her the divorce she wants.’

Daroghan Chhamman dithered for a brief while, lowered her eyes and reminded the Nawab of Feroza’s pregnancy.

‘You go, and do what I order. I can feed many bastards!’

That evening, Feroza sat waiting for the gentle Murtaza in the mehman khana drawing room. She had dressed herself in a simple white churidar kurta and taken off all her jewellery to look like a widow or an abandoned woman.

She wanted to see the shame on his face.
Feroza’s father-in-law, Azmat Khan, was ushered into the room followed by Murtaza.
‘Adab, Baba,’ she touched her forehead, the way she had greeted him every morning since her marriage.

‘May you have a long life, beti,’ Azmat Khan raised his hand in blessing. His pious white beard spread on his chest and his turban towered over his head, proclaiming his position as a zamindar. Murtaza’s turban, subdued and flat, clung to his head.Excerpted with permission from The Begum and the Dastan by Dr Tarana Husain Khan, Published by Tranquebar (Westland).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp