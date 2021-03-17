STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

The power of poetry

The power of poetry is that it often cuts through the noise and clutter, and touches people’s heart in ways that is hard to explain.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

By VR Ferose
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Amanda Gorman spoke at the inauguration of Joe Biden, people instantly fell in love with the power of poetry. Amanda’s words resonated across the world and she became an instant phenomenon. Her unpublished book The Hill We Climb and Other Poems reached the number one spot, eight months before it was released!

While Amanda had a worldwide audience at the inauguration, Catherine O’Meara aka Kitty O’Meara’s poem about the pandemic And The People Stayed Home went viral, creating confusion at first, with people crediting the poet Kathleen Omara, before realising it was posted online by a little-known poet.

The power of poetry is that it often cuts through the noise and clutter, and touches people’s heart in ways that is hard to explain. We have all learnt poems in school but there are a few that we remember. My personal favourites are Rabindranath Tagore’s Where the Mind is without Fear (from Gitanjali), written before India gained its independence; Rudyard Kipling’s If, and Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s Pity the Nation. All three poems have a permanent place in my study room.

Though I have never understood the technicalities of poetry and have not tried writing poetry myself, there are some styles that I have been attracted to, primarily that of Pablo Neruda. Neruda was so popular that many parents lovingly named their boys Pablo (his original name was Ricardo Eliecer Neftali Reyes Basoalto). His poems are simple, universally comprehensible, and speak of the everyday. Their subjects range from rain to feet to artichokes! By minutely examining what is commonplace — a plant, a stone, a flower, a bird, or an aspect of modern life — Neruda allowed us to examine them at leisure with love, care and attention.

An anthology of 600 of Neruda’s poems arranged chronologically was published as The Poetry of Pablo Neruda. The collection draws from 36 different translators, and some of his major works are also presented in their original Spanish. Gabriel Garcia Marquez called this the most comprehensive English-language collection of work ever by “the greatest poet of the twentieth century in any language”. One of my personal highlights was visiting Neruda’s home “La Chascona” in Santiago, Chile.

India has had a rich history of poetry. From Vedic Sanskrit poems crafted over 3,000 years ago to Urdu poetry that flourished particularly under the Mughal Empire, the sheer variety of poetry traditions in India can be quite overwhelming. Indian poetry has been written in many languages and some translations do not do justice to the original. Kabir wrote in Hindi, Kalidasa in Sanskrit, Mirza Ghalib in Urdu, Amir Khusrau in Persian and Tagore in Bengali. Sarojini Naidu, Kamala Surayya and Vikram Seth are among the most influential Indian poets writing in English. 

One of the best-selling poets of all time is 13th century Persian poet Rumi. His poems about love, spirituality and unity speak to people everywhere. His popularity owes much to the modern English translation The Essential Rumi by American poet Coleman Barks. Finally, if you want to know the history of poetry – from ancient times to the present, John Carey’s A Little History of Poetry is a hugely enjoyable guide. 

Poetry reveals truth in places you never cared to look. It invites you to take courageous action in difficult times. It creates connections to the past, present and future; with us and others; across all barriers of language. In her essay, Poetry is Not a Luxury, Audre Lorde makes the bold claim that poetry, when wielded well, can create the conditions for revolution. Poetry is both path and destination, able to tell us what is real, what is true and also how we might get free. As Paul Engle said, “Poetry is ordinary language raised to the Nth power.” 

(The author is a technologist based in SiliconValley who is gently mad about books)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp