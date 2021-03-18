STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Is bleeding during pregnancy normal? 

Here’s what you need to know about this condition, which affects one in three expecting women

Published: 18th March 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

Image used for representation

By Dr Soumya Lakshmi T V 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bleeding during pregnancy is quite common and typically, one in three women may experience bleeding during the first trimester of pregnancy. The condition can also become critical depending on the trimester in which it occurs, quantity of blood loss and accompanying symptoms. Vaginal bleeding during the first trimester could last from a few hours to a few days. Bleeding occurs in 20-30 per cent of pregnant women in early pregnancy and could be a part of the physiological process of implantation that typically occurs 1-14 days after conception. 

Some of the serious causes of bleeding in the first trimester includes ectopic pregnancy (when the embryo implants outside the uterine cavity like the tubes or ovary) or abortions (it could be a threatened abortion or missed abortion). Most cases of bleeding in early pregnancy do not signal a major problem.

However, it is best to consult your obstetrician in case of bleeding. Bleeding in the later trimesters of pregnancy, however, is usually serious. The patient must see her obstetrician immediately. The other serious causes of bleeding in pregnancy are: 

Incompetent cervix
In this the cervix opens up early causing abortions and one may need a stich to reinforce the cervix in order to continue pregnancy.

Preterm labour
Onset of labour earlier than 37 weeks can be associated with bleeding. 

Placental abruption
In placental abruption, the placenta detaches itself from the wall of the uterus before or during birth. The foetus may not get enough oxygen, and the pregnant woman can lose a large amount of blood. 

Placenta previa
When the placenta lies low in the uterus, it may partly or completely cover the cervix. This is called placenta previa. It may cause vaginal bleeding. This type of bleeding often occurs without pain. If placenta previa does not resolve, you may need to have the baby early by cesarean delivery. 

Placenta accreta
When the placenta or part of the placenta invades and is inseparable from the uterine wall, it is called placenta accreta. Placenta accreta can cause bleeding during the third trimester and severe blood loss during delivery. 

When to seek medical care
It is vital to consult your doctor if you experience heavy bleeding, discharge with clots or tissue, intense cramping, severe nausea and pain, chills, dizziness or fainting and fever of 100.4° F (38° C) or higher. A quick examination will tell your doctor the cause of bleeding. However, you may need physical examination, blood test, Doppler and ultrasound exam. Your doctor may also look at markers of pregnancy. Blood test will reveal your hormone levels and of the most important hormone during pregnancy, human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG).  

(The author is a consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp