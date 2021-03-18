STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Suicide cases on the rise as exam stress weighs down students

Students from various institutes are questioning the government over the sudden increase in suicides among their peers.

Published: 18th March 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from various institutes are questioning the government over the sudden increase in suicides among their peers. With exams around the corner, engineering students especially, have apparently started to feel the pressure.Prashant (name changed), in his final year of an engineering course at a college which recently witnessed suicide by a student, told TNIE that offline classes were not held since January and only lab classes were conducted.

With the gap in learning, he questioned how it was possible for them to write the exam without stress. The final-year examinations will begin in less than 10 days, he added. He relies on YouTube for his preparation, but says even that is insufficient when it comes to being graded based on classroom notes and lectures.

An electronics and communication student told TNIE that online classes, although conducted well by lecturers amid their Covid duties, could not be accessed by students due to lack of internet connectivity. She was also upset that offline classes were held only on request, and not officially. “’There is not enough gap between exams. The syllabus was not reduced, adding to the stress,” she said. 

The uncertainty about the future and fear of joblessness was already there. But the phenomenon of growing suicidal tendencies among students is unprecedented, pointed out students associated with the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO). Vinay Chandra, an office-bearer, said, “While talking to many students across the state, and friends of engineering and medical students who had killed themselves, we found that in many hostels in the districts, the pressure of exams was tangible.” 

Ajay Kamath, state secretary of AIDSO, said there has been a demand to revamp the academic schedule keeping in view the difficulties faced by students in attending online classes, the economic crisis and psychological stress they went through. But the government paid no heed to these demands, he said.

“Thousands of students across the state are suffering from extreme pressure. Many experts and teachers feel that several  students are either suffering from depression or are nearing that stage. But there are no concrete measures to attend to their plight,” added Ashwini K S, state president of AIDSO. At least three student suicides were reported in the state in last one month with two of the cases related to examinations.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide exam stress
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp