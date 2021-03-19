Midday meals as crucial as classes: Survey

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A state-wide survey has revealed a greater demand from people for reopening of schools from classes 1 to 5, and resumption of hot cooked meals and hot milk scheme. The survey, conducted by the Makkala Nade Shaleya Kade, a forum of teachers, students and other stakeholders, received 2,973 responses, a large chunk of which were from rural areas (61 per cent).

The forum found that more than 80% of the respondents — both urban and rural — favoured opening of schools and restarting of midday meals. Of the 1,034 urban and 1,823 rural respondents, 78% and 85% respectively, were in favour of reopening of schools. The response was similar both in urban (78%) and rural (85%) areas for reopening of lower primary grades.

While 85% of rural respondents favoured resumption of midday meals and hot milk in schools, it was 76% among urban respondents. The study also revealed that across the gender divide, male and female respondents responded roughly the same. While 83.52% males supported school reopening, 79.89% females did so. For midday meals, 84.68% male respondents and 78.15% female respondents supported the scheme.

“Rural areas usually have smaller schools, with students and teachers staying close by and the risk of opening them is very low. The government must immediately reopen all classes following health protocol, such as masking and physical distancing,” said the researchers.Should there be cases in schools, the institute should be closed for the quarantine period, they added. “These decisions are best taken by local governments and school development and monitoring committees,” they said.