STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Midday meals as crucial as classes: Survey

A state-wide survey has revealed a greater demand from people for reopening of schools from classes 1 to 5, and resumption of hot cooked meals and hot milk scheme.

Published: 19th March 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Midday meals being served to children aged between 6-14 years of age.

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A state-wide survey has revealed a greater demand from people for reopening of schools from classes 1 to 5, and resumption of hot cooked meals and hot milk scheme. The survey, conducted by the Makkala Nade Shaleya Kade, a forum of teachers, students and other stakeholders, received 2,973 responses, a large chunk of which were from rural areas (61 per cent).

The forum found that more than 80% of the respondents — both urban and rural — favoured opening of schools and restarting of midday meals. Of the 1,034 urban and 1,823 rural respondents, 78% and 85% respectively, were in favour of reopening of schools. The response was similar both in urban (78%) and rural (85%) areas for reopening of lower primary grades.

While 85% of rural respondents favoured resumption of midday meals and hot milk in schools, it was 76% among urban respondents. The study also revealed that across the gender divide, male and female respondents responded roughly the same. While 83.52% males supported school reopening, 79.89% females did so. For midday meals, 84.68% male respondents and 78.15% female respondents supported the scheme. 

“Rural areas usually have smaller schools, with students and teachers staying close by and the risk of opening them is very low. The government must immediately reopen all classes following health protocol, such as masking and physical distancing,” said the researchers.Should there be cases in schools, the institute should be closed for the quarantine period, they added. “These decisions are best taken by local governments and school development and monitoring committees,” they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Midday meals
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp