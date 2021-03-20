Craft at the heart

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been a year of struggle for the artistic community who have significantly been hit by the pandemic. However, this nine-day expo, ahead of Ugadi, gives a glimmer of hope to artisans and the community at large. On Friday evening, the Indian Art and Craft Bazaar was inaugurated by Veena Jain, Mrs India Globe, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

A wide range of art and craft products, painstakingly created by craftsmen across the country are currently on display. Shibori wood carvings, metal crafts, fibre crafts, Kalamkari kurtis, lamp shades, and more have been grabbing the attention of shoppers. Jain, who interacted with the artistes and exhibitors from various states, told CE, “I loved exploring these incredible creations for which so much thought and creativity have gone in. Actually, I am shopping after a long time, not having really done so because of the pandemic,” she says. While online shopping has taken over, Jain still likes the real-life shopping experience. “Street shopping is different. Here, there’s a touch-and-feel experience while looking at handmade products or sarees,” she added.

From ceramic items from Kurja in Uttar Pradesh to Kalighat paintings from West Bengal, the expo aims to showcase handmade materials. According to the organisers, ‘Creative Hands’ is the theme of the exhibition, which places focus on handmade and organic products. Even as craftsmen hope that this exhibition will be a stepping stone to many others, they share their hardships owing to the pandemic.

“I’ve brought 400 sarees and I’m hoping that we can at least sell 60 per cent of them,” said Akhtar Ali, who has come to the city from Kashmir. Rakesh, another exhibitor from Uttar Pradesh, who is exhibiting bangles, added, “My business nose-dived completely. We are just hoping for a high footfall ahead of Ugadi.”In addition to over 90 stalls, the expo will also have cultural performances like a puppet show, Bhangra and Ghoomer dance sessions.

The exhibition is being held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road, till March 28,

11am - 7.30pm. Entry free.