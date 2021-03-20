STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family violates norms, booked under Disaster Management Act

BBMP invokes Disaster Management Act against Covid-19 positive patient too

Published: 20th March 2021 06:02 AM

Primary contacts of a Covid positive fellow student at Maharani’s College wrote their exams in PPE kits in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two cases have been booked against people for visiting public places in violation of the National Disaster Management Act and criminal proceedings will be initiated against them after they recover from Covid-19, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has said.

On Thursday, BBMP officials found two instances of people stepping out even though they had been asked to stay indoors. In one instance, a man had tested positive in Sahakarnagar and the residents of his apartment had been told to stay indoors. However, one family visited ISKCON temple on March 9. The family tested positive on March 15. The family has been booked. 

In the second case, officials have booked a man for attending a wedding in BEL Layout even though he had tested positive. Several people at the party later tested positive. A BBMP official said that contacts of all those who had tested positive are being traced. “It is very sad that despite restrictions and stringent norms, people are behaving irresponsibly. It is also shocking that despite being given awareness for over a year, such acts are being reported.

Those who have tested positive, have even mild symptoms, or have travelled, should stay in isolation till test reports come. Those who are identified as primary or secondary contacts of a positive person should also isolate themselves till their test reports come. We are now requesting the government to issue orders to seal the homes of all positive people, and their primary and secondary contacts as it will be difficult to check each and every door step on a daily basis,” the official said.

The BBMP has also requested locals and resident welfare associations to be proactive and help them out in identifying people who violate norms and bring it to their notice so that action can be taken against them. 

