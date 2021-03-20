Riding tranquil waves of music

Tina Shashikanth By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world went through a sea of change in the last one year due to the pandemic. Music was one of the most affected industries. There has been nothing new to boast of in the local music scene in recent times – especially when it comes to Kannada light music.Filling this gap is the music production house ‘Inspire Studios India’ that not only aims to foster light music in Kannada, but also gives budding artistes a stage. They are aiming for a synchrony of singers, musicians, sound and visual media experts to create a memorable experience for music buffs.

They will be debuting with its very first light music album ‘Baaro Mohana Baaro’ on March 20, at a grand event ‘Bhaavotsava’ to be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

‘Baaro Mohana Baaro’ will feature 11 songs picked from poems penned by stalwarts like Dr H S Venkatesh Murthy, Padmashri Doddarange Gowda, K S Narasimha Swamy, Baagur Markandeya, Kaa Vem Srinivasa Murthy, Prof Narayana Ghatta and others. Music composition is by Rajshekar Nuli.

The album will be a launchpad for Spoorthi Guruprasad, a multi-talented young singer. Even at the age of 4, Guruprasad would regularly visit music classes being held at a temple near her home and listen, enthralled. She started learning Carnatic classical music when she turned 8 and is presently under the tutelage of Vidushi Mala Venkatesh.

Studying in Class-7, Guruprasad has also been practising the veena over the last three years. In the album, she has collaborated with famed Kannada singer Rajesh Krishnan.