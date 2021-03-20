Zomato row: Bengaluru cops to drop probe as Hitesha Chandranee refuses to file statement

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Electronic City police probing into alleged assault case of a Zomoto delivery boy have decided to stop the investigation temporarily after not finding any evidence.

An investigation officer told TNIE that "We tried to find evidence, including CCTV footage, but so far nothing has been found and the premise has no CCTV camera. Meanwhile, the woman is just posting her comments in social media accounts and is not coming to the station for questioning after the delivery boy filed a case of assault. So there is nothing more to investigate merely based on allegations from the accused and woman".

A senior police officer further said, "Hitesha Chandranee, who had accused the Zomato delivery boy Kamaraj of punching her, had told us that she went to Maharashtra to meet her aunt when we called her to come for the questioning."

"A day later, media reported that she has left the city and again she posted a comment to claim that she has not gone anywhere. Thus we are also tracking her phone network location as part of the investigation. Her relatives told the police that Chandranee has health issues and had availed treatment in a private hospital."



"We had sought medical opinion from St John hospital and primary observation revealed that the injury which she had on her nose is not the kind of an assault or punch. However, we are waiting for the final report", the police officer added.

It may be recalled that on March 9, Kamaraj had gone to deliver food to Chandranee's flat and they had a verbal duel over the delay of the order.

She then alleged that Kamaraj punched her nose, while he in revers alleged that she attacked him with slippers and he just tried to block it when her hand hit her own nose.

The nose started bleeding just under the bridge of the nose due to the finger ring she was wearing.

Kamaraj also alleged that she tried to frame him by saying he punched her.

Soon after the incident, Chandranee had posted the incident on social media which went viral.

A day later police had arrested Kamaraj and then released him on station bail.