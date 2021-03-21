STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BU students create eco-awareness through song, dance

In collaboration with the Geo-Environmental Conservancy Foundation (GeCF), the university held a series of events to create awareness on conservation of water, sparrows and forests.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 500 people including Bangalore University students, kicked off a cleaning, greening and cycling drive at Seshadripuram College on Saturday to focus attention on environment conservation. March 20 marked World Sparrow Day, while International Day of Forests is observed on March 21. World Water Day is on March 22 and World Meteorological Day on March 23. 

In collaboration with the Geo-Environmental Conservancy Foundation (GeCF), the university held a series of events to create awareness on conservation of water, sparrows and forests. Folk art performances, including Dollu Kunita and Veeragase, were held as part of the programme. Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal said that to make the world a better place, the needs of individuals should reduce, while nature should be preserved.

But, Bangalore University drew criticism for some of its decisions and the alleged neglect of medicinal plants.  On March 17, 2020, the State Government permitted BU to allot 15 acres of Bio-Park land to set up an Inter-University Centre for Yogic Sciences (IUCYS) and 10 acres to Central University - Kerala (CU-K). Last year BU leased 15 acres to IUCYS for 30 years for Rs 7.5 lakh a year, and 10 acres of land was registered under CU-K. 

Environmentalists allege that BU has neglected medicinal plants grown on eight acres of land. Environmentalist Kiran said the university is public land and the plot was being cleared of weeds when the university staff stopped them. The green cover on campus was looked after by a university professor and since he retired, it has been neglected, he said. Venugopal said, “The medicinal plants should be looked after by teachers and students, not  outsiders. The land was given for biodiversity as part of the education system.”

