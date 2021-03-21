STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In six months, Cubbon Park to sport a new look

The Urban Development (UDD) and Horticulture departments and experts are aiming to complete the works in six months.

Published: 21st March 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

People enjoy a day at Cubbon Park under a tabebuia tree | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to give Cubbon Park, the city’s prime lung space, a new look. The government is working on making the park not just citizen-friendly, but also an ideal place for families. The Urban Development (UDD) and Horticulture departments and experts are aiming to complete the works in six months.

A senior UDD official told The New Sunday Express that citizens have pointed out to many issues at the park. For example, streetlights which should be on the edges are in the middle of footpaths. “We as officials and engineers have ignored such simple things, but citizens have pointed them out. All such issues are being addressed to turn it into a place ideal for families.

Footpaths are being made suitable for senior citizens. The tiles on the pavements are being fixed and pedestrian pathways being redone,” the official said. Water bodies too are being revived. “Rainwater harvesting wells have been dug to improve the groundwater level. With the revival of water bodies, the park will be evergreen. Afforestation work is also being taken up,” the official added. 

The two departments are working on giving all the park entrances a new look with a heritage touch. More toilets that are disabled-friendly are being built. “It is a common complaint that there are lesser number of toilets and those that are functioning are not user-friendly,” he said.

“We will create more attractions for children. Many people do not visit the Bal Bhavan, but prefer the serene atmosphere of Cubbon Park. New equipment will be set up and the ones at Bal Bhavan will be renovated and replaced,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cubbon Park
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp