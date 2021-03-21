In six months, Cubbon Park to sport a new look

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to give Cubbon Park, the city’s prime lung space, a new look. The government is working on making the park not just citizen-friendly, but also an ideal place for families. The Urban Development (UDD) and Horticulture departments and experts are aiming to complete the works in six months.

A senior UDD official told The New Sunday Express that citizens have pointed out to many issues at the park. For example, streetlights which should be on the edges are in the middle of footpaths. “We as officials and engineers have ignored such simple things, but citizens have pointed them out. All such issues are being addressed to turn it into a place ideal for families.

Footpaths are being made suitable for senior citizens. The tiles on the pavements are being fixed and pedestrian pathways being redone,” the official said. Water bodies too are being revived. “Rainwater harvesting wells have been dug to improve the groundwater level. With the revival of water bodies, the park will be evergreen. Afforestation work is also being taken up,” the official added.

The two departments are working on giving all the park entrances a new look with a heritage touch. More toilets that are disabled-friendly are being built. “It is a common complaint that there are lesser number of toilets and those that are functioning are not user-friendly,” he said.

“We will create more attractions for children. Many people do not visit the Bal Bhavan, but prefer the serene atmosphere of Cubbon Park. New equipment will be set up and the ones at Bal Bhavan will be renovated and replaced,” the official added.